  1. Travel
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Powerful, Portable 14-inch Laptop is Only $149 at Walmart Today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook with colors on the 14.1-inch screen.

This year’s early Black Friday deals are starting to arrive, so it’s time to begin shopping for holiday gifts. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of offers on the best travel gifts for men, you might want to add a laptop to that list. A laptop that you can bring while you’re travelling shouldn’t be bulky, so you should be looking at something like the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which is currently on sale on Walmart at $40 off, bringing its price down to just $149 from its original price of $189.

Laptops that are thick and heavy shouldn’t be brought along with you when you travel, but in the case of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, you can take it anywhere you go because it only weighs just over 3 pounds and is less than an inch thick when closed. It also promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be enough time to find a charging station for the laptop.

Inside the laptop are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, so it won’t have any trouble with performing basic functions such as browsing through social media and watching streaming content. The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook features a 14.1-inch screen and a 64GB eMMC for storage.

If you want to buy a gift for someone who loves to travel, you should consider buying the powerful but portable Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop’s available from Walmart with a $40 discount, which lowers its price to $149 from its original price of $189. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this deal for the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart is Practically Giving Away These AirPods Today — But Hurry!

apple 2nd gen airpods deal walmart november 2021 air pods 2 charging case vs galaxy buds 720x720

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Sales You Can (and Should) Shop Today

best black friday tv deals 2021 lg 55 inch c1 series oled 4k uhd smart webos 2

12 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can (and Should) Shop Today

best amazon black friday deals 2021 box

These Bose Headphones Got a $100 Price Cut for Black Friday

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II - Black on a white background.

The Best Alcohol Delivery Services to Help You Drink at Home

drizly alcohol delivery bag

Bake Outside the Box with these Unique Thanksgiving Desserts Recipes

French Apple Cake on table.

You Won’t Believe How Cheap this Keurig Coffee Maker is Today

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer.

Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

best thanksgiving side dishes

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2021: What to Buy Today

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2021

Are Meal Kit Delivery Services Worth It?

Components of a meal delivery kit.

The 20 Best Netflix Movies To Stream Right Now

best netflix movies titanic

The Best Hot Chocolate Cocktail Recipes

Red Wine Hot Chocolate in mug.

How Does Melatonin Work?

A man sleeping peacefully in his bed getting a good night's sleep.