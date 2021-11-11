This year’s early Black Friday deals are starting to arrive, so it’s time to begin shopping for holiday gifts. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of offers on the best travel gifts for men, you might want to add a laptop to that list. A laptop that you can bring while you’re travelling shouldn’t be bulky, so you should be looking at something like the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which is currently on sale on Walmart at $40 off, bringing its price down to just $149 from its original price of $189.

Laptops that are thick and heavy shouldn’t be brought along with you when you travel, but in the case of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, you can take it anywhere you go because it only weighs just over 3 pounds and is less than an inch thick when closed. It also promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be enough time to find a charging station for the laptop.

Inside the laptop are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, so it won’t have any trouble with performing basic functions such as browsing through social media and watching streaming content. The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook features a 14.1-inch screen and a 64GB eMMC for storage.

If you want to buy a gift for someone who loves to travel, you should consider buying the powerful but portable Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop’s available from Walmart with a $40 discount, which lowers its price to $149 from its original price of $189. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this deal for the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

