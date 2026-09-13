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Explora Journeys unveils new winter cruises from Patagonia to the Mediterranean

Explora Journeys unveils new South America and Mediterranean cruises for 2027-2028

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Boat, Transportation, Vehicle
Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is reshuffling its plans for winter 2027-2028, replacing previously scheduled Middle East and Red Sea sailings with new itineraries spanning South America, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Islands.

The luxury cruise line has introduced two new Journey Collections aboard EXPLORA I and EXPLORA V. Together, the ships will offer travelers two very different ways to escape the Northern Hemisphere winter.

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From December 2027 through March 2028, EXPLORA I will sail 10 journeys across South America, visiting 37 destinations in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, the Falkland Islands and Chile. Twenty will be maiden calls for the cruise line, including 12 destinations in Brazil.

The itineraries will feature five overnight stays, including stops in Buenos Aires, Puerto Madryn and Rio de Janeiro, plus eight late departures. Travelers can also expect some bucket-list scenery as the ship heads south toward Patagonia, with stops and sailings around Puerto Williams, Punta Arenas, Cape Horn and the Beagle Channel.

EXPLORA V will spend its first winter season closer to Europe

Explora Journeys

EXPLORA V, meanwhile, will launch its inaugural winter season with 21 journeys between December 2027 and April 2028.

The ship will begin in the Western and Central Mediterranean and along the North African coast before heading toward the Atlantic Islands in January. It will return to the Mediterranean in March.

Highlights include a maiden call in Crotone, Italy, late departures from destinations such as Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, and overnight stays in Casablanca and Lisbon. Travelers can also explore the Canary Islands and Madeira, with opportunities for volcanic hikes and visits to the islands’ distinctive landscapes.

The new sailings join Explora Journeys’ previously announced 2027-2028 lineup, which includes EXPLORA II and EXPLORA IV in the Caribbean and EXPLORA III in Asia.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
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Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer from Columbus, Ohio, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the written word… Read Full Bio
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