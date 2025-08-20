 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Chef explains why Charleston beats NYC as America’s top foodie spot

Charleston outranks NYC as the best foodie city -- here's why

By
Charleston
markjhemmings9 / Pixabay

When Tripadvisor revealed its Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025 earlier this summer, one ranking raised eyebrows: Charleston, South Carolina, beat out heavyweights like New York City, Bangkok, and Copenhagen to secure its place as one of the top foodie destinations in the world. Coming in at No. 12 overall, Charleston is more popular than ever, and according to local chef and consultant Nathan Thurston, the rise has been decades in the making.

Thurston, co-founder of Millers All Day, home to South Carolina’s most celebrated breakfast sandwich, says the city’s food scene is rooted in careful planning and authentic flavor. “I believe this was initially created by past Charleston mayor, Joe Riley in the mid-1980s,” he explains. “Riley conducted a feasibility study that was instrumental in bringing the legendary Charleston Place Hotel (+ Conference Center) to the market, followed by a number of premium tier hotels and restaurants. This development plus the pristine natural assets of the city including five pristine area beaches, stunning historic homes and landmarks, and jaw-dropping sunsets was the perfect recipe to yield a hospitality boom.”

Recommended Videos

That boom didn’t just attract tourists. It pulled in culinary talent from across the country. “Once established, the area continued to attract skilled operators, chefs, and hospitality professionals from larger metros such as New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago,” Thurston notes. “Often these pros have migrated for the slower lifestyle of Charleston and as a result, the rising tide has elevated its cuisine to even higher levels.”

Why Charleston?

Millers All Day
Millers All Day

So, why Charleston? What makes this city so special? What truly sets Charleston apart, Thurston says, is its signature Lowcountry cuisine, a culinary tradition that defines the city’s identity. “Very few cities have their own cuisine like Charleston,” he adds. “Lowcountry cuisine is one of a kind and was the basis of its hospitality boom. Visitors are enamored by bowls of local shrimp and grits, she crab bisque, Frogmore stew, and oyster roasts.”

But Charleston’s food scene isn’t just stuck in tradition. Independent operators and younger chefs have found success experimenting with fusion and global flavors. “Some great examples of this movement include Puerto Rican-inspired Palmira BBQ, Filipino restaurant Kultura, and Chinese-American inspired Jackrabbit Filly,” Thurston says. “Charleston not only continues to sizzle as a tourism destination, but equally capable restaurants are popping up in residential and revitalized commercial areas, demonstrating the curious palate of the locals.”

With more than 25 years in Charleston kitchens, including time at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Room and Jasmine Porch, Thurston has watched the city’s food scene grow from a regional favorite into an international standout. New York may have size and variety, but Charleston offers something different: a food culture rooted in Lowcountry tradition, lifted by talented chefs, and loved by both locals and visitors. That mix, Thurston says, is what makes Charleston America’s top foodie destination.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This Spanish region was just named Europe’s top wine tasting destination
Rioja, Spain comes out on top
Rioja, Spain

Wine lovers, take note. Rioja, Spain has just been crowned the top wine tasting destination in Europe for 2025, and it’s not hard to see why. The team at Quotezone put together their Vineyard Mini-Break Index by diving into the details that matter most for wine tourists, including winery tour costs, hotel prices, local weather, and international wine awards. The result? Rioja poured its way right to the top of the list.

Known as the largest wine region in Spain, Rioja boasts over 600 wineries and more than 65,000 hectares of vineyards. But beyond its sheer size, the region stands out for being surprisingly affordable. The average winery tour will only set you back about $24 USD, and you can snag a good bottle of wine for just $28 USD, making it a wine lover’s paradise that doesn’t break the bank.

Read more
Ritz-Carlton’s new yacht Luminara offers luxury cruises and top-tier dining
Enjoy all of your favorite Ritz-Carlton amenities at sea
Luminara

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection just set sail on its newest and largest ship yet. Departing from Monte Carlo, yesterday, July 3, Luminara marks the third ship in the brand’s growing fleet.

With 226 spacious suites, each featuring private terraces, Luminara was designed for travelers who want the intimacy of a yacht with the comfort and amenities of a high-end resort. But what truly sets this ship apart is where it’s headed. Luminara will be the first in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to explore destinations in Asia, Alaska, and Canada, opening new routes for the brand’s loyal cruisers.

Read more
This coastal Florida city has America’s most photogenic commute
You may want to consider getting a job in Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater

Tired of staring at endless traffic or gray concrete on your daily drive? A new report from SIXT+, a flexible car subscription service, just revealed the U.S. cities with the most scenic commutes, and topping the list is Clearwater, Florida.

Clearwater, famous for its sugar-white beaches and beautiful Gulf Coast sunsets, was named the number one city for the most photogenic commute. With over 343,000 Instagram hashtags dedicated to the city’s beauty, it’s clear commuters here have plenty to look at besides brake lights. The area is also home to three gorgeous state parks: Honeymoon Island, Caladesi Island, and Egmont Key, making even the shortest drives feel like a mini coastal getaway.

Read more