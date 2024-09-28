This 67-room property will open in DC's Georgetown neighborhood

In an exciting development for the Washington D.C. hospitality scene, José Andrés Group has announced a collaboration with Thor Equities to launch The Bazaar House by José Andrés, set to open in 2027 in the historic Georgetown neighborhood. The 67-room property will feature hotel perks like an exclusive private member’s club, F&B venues curated by José Andrés group, an events space, a dedicated wellness center, and high-end retail offerings.

This marks the chef’s first venture into the hotel industry, further expanding his culinary empire, which currently includes over 40 restaurants and bars worldwide, with venues in some of the most luxurious hotels and resorts.

“Thirty years ago when I came to Washington D.C. as a young chef, I knew that this city was a perfect place to bring people together over food,” Andrés remarked in an Instagram post regarding the announcement. “It’s one of the beating hearts of our country, a place where I knew I could meet anyone and do anything, starting with a great meal. Well, today I’m so happy to start a new chapter with The Bazaar House in Georgetown, an amazing opportunity to welcome people to my city in an entirely new way.”

José Andrés Group and Thor Equities: the dream team

Andrés, a celebrated chef and humanitarian, has built an impressive portfolio through his José Andrés Group, which encompasses twenty distinct brands, a plethora of dining establishments, an Emmy-award-winning television show, and a New York Times best-selling book.

Joining forces with Thor Equities, a global developer known for its high-end real estate projects, marks a strategic alliance for The Bazaar House. Thor Equities boasts a portfolio that includes luxury hotels such as the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons, showcasing their expertise in creating premier hospitality experiences. The company dedicated seven years to obtaining the necessary local municipality approvals for this project proving themselves as a dedicated partner for the job.