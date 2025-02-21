 Skip to main content
This country was just named the most relaxing destination on Earth

Australia took the top spot

By
aerial view of a beach in australia
Steven Watson / Unsplash

If you’re searching for the ultimate escape from stress, look no further – Australia has just been crowned the most relaxing destination on Earth. According to Book Retreats’ Holiday Relaxation Report, which analyzed 76 destinations based on factors like safety, solitude, nature, and wellness, Australia topped the list with a Global Relaxation Index score of 73.8 out of 100.

What makes Australia so serene? Unlike overcrowded European hotspots, it offers wide open spaces, beautiful nature, and low crowd density. With 50 million fewer annual visitors than Italy and a population spread across a landmass 25 times larger, Australia delivers the peace and quiet that many travelers crave. According to the study, Australia has just 3.4 people per square kilometer, compared to 198.3 in Italy and 626 in Mauritius, the most crowded destination in the report.

Other key findings

Moraine Lake at Banff National Park in Canada
John Lee / Unsplash

While Australia takes the top spot, Canada follows closely behind, ranking as the second most relaxing destination, and the only North American country to make the top 25.

A major trend in the rankings is Northern Europe’s dominance, with its strong wellness traditions and peaceful environments securing 6 of the top 10 spots, ahead of more crowded Mediterranean destinations.

Another key factor? Nature preservation. Countries like Australia, New Zealand (5th place), Austria (6th place), and Botswana (11th place) protect nearly 30% of their land, ensuring ample space for relaxation in national parks, marine reserves, and forests.

Surprisingly, Botswana and Namibia both placed in the top 25, surpassing popular relaxation hotspots like Greece, Costa Rica, France, and Thailand.

The most relaxing destinations on Earth: The full list

Sydney, Australia harbor
Dan Freeman / Unsplash

Here are the top 25 most relaxing destinations, according to Book Retreats.

  1. Australia
  2. Canada
  3. Iceland
  4. Finland
  5. New Zealand
  6. Austria
  7. Sweden
  8. Estonia
  9. Norway
  10. Portugal
  11. Botswana
  12. Croatia
  13. Germany
  14. Montenegro
  15. Japan
  16. Spain
  17. Bulgaria
  18. Lithuania
  19. Czechia
  20. Malaysia
  21. Switzerland
  22. Poland
  23. Namibia
  24. Netherlands
  25. Denmark

