 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Planning an Antarctica cruise? Read this new U.S. travel warning

U.S. issues Level 2 travel advisory for Antarctica

By
south georgia island
Andy Rouse / Getty Images

If you’re planning on visiting Antarctica, the U.S. Department of State wants you to proceed with caution. On July 28, the agency issued an updated travel advisory for the southernmost continent, classifying Antarctica as a “Level 2” destination and urging Americans to “exercise increased caution.”

The advisory cites extreme and unpredictable weather conditions as well as limited access to emergency services as key concerns for travelers. While not a ban on travel, the alert serves as a reminder that venturing into this remote environment requires extra planning and awareness.

Recommended Videos

Antarctica’s new Level 2 designation places it one step above “normal precautions” and two steps below “do not travel” warnings, part of the State Department’s four-tier advisory system updated regularly to guide U.S. citizens abroad.

Safety when traveling to Antarctica

antarctica
David Merron Photography / Getty Images

While Antarctica offers unforgettable experiences, it also presents serious safety challenges. According to the U.S. State Department, there are no U.S. government consular services available on the continent. In the event of an emergency, the nearest U.S. embassies or consulates are located in Argentina, Australia, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Related: 
This Hyatt hotel spa in New Mexico now offers a luxury wellness membership

Because of this, travelers are strongly advised to book with a professional guide or tour operator, and ideally one that’s a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO). These companies follow strict environmental and safety protocols, helping to ensure a more secure experience in such a remote setting.

If you’re organizing a private expedition, it’s critical to be fully self-sufficient and carry emergency medical evacuation insurance. The State Department also recommends purchasing comprehensive travel insurance and enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety updates and help officials locate you in an emergency.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Il Sereno’s new suite brings Japan’s jazz-kissa culture to Lake Como
Redefining luxury with sound at Il Sereno
Il Sereno listening suite

Il Sereno, an award-winning modernist retreat on Lake Como, has just announced a groundbreaking experience for music lovers. The new experience, The Darsena Listening Suite, features a one-of-a-kind lakefront suite that is redefining luxury with sound. Inspired by Japanese jazz-kissa culture and the quiet-listening culture resonating globally, this innovative suite features state-of-the-art analog equipment designed to offer a singular sensory journey where music isn't the background—it's the main event. The concept for the Darsena Listening Suite was conceived by hotel owner and audiophile Luis Contreras in collaboration with famed designer Patricia Urquiola.

Guests staying in this lakefront sanctuary will have a redefined travel experience, enjoying a personal yet immersive offering. Inside the suite are Klipsch La Scala loudspeakers, a McIntosh tube pre-amp and amplifier, a Thorens turntable, and a meticulously rebuilt Revox reel-to-reel deck. Of course, the musical experience would not be complete without over 500 vinyl records to choose from. The Darsena Listening Suite draws upon the concept of Tokyo’s jazz-kissa listening cafés, offering the first hotel guestroom anywhere that is entirely designed upon the act of "listening". To personalize the experience, guests can request favorite albums in advance of their stay, as records join the library for future stays.

Read more
Experience the 2025 US Open with The Ritz-Carlton’s new tennis travel package
Stay steps from Central Park for the 2025 US Open
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Tennis fans heading to New York for the 2025 US Open can now elevate their stay with The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park’s new “Game, Set, Match” package, an exclusive offering that combines luxury hospitality with the thrill of Grand Slam tennis.

Available for stays from August 22 through September 8, the thoughtfully curated package places guests just steps from iconic Central Park and includes a range of high-end amenities designed to enhance the US Open experience.

Read more
JOMO is real, and I found it on California’s rugged Bodega Bay coast
I took a trip to Bodega Bay. Here's why it's my favorite destination ever!
Sarah Joseph at Bodega Bay, CA

JOMO, also known as the joy of missing out, is the feeling of contentment that you get from deliberately opting out of social events, trends, or other activities. Unlike FOMO (fear of missing out), which causes anxiety over missing out on experiences, JOMO embraces the freedom of saying “no” to social pressures. This is exactly what I experienced on my recent trip to Bodega Bay, courtesy of Sonoma County Tourism, where I was able to escape the obligations of everyday life and reconnect with nature. From start to finish, the entire experience was magical. Here's a full recap of my visit, as well as some top recommendations on things to do in Bodega Bay while you're there.
Stay at The Lodge at Bodega Bay

The Lodge at Bodega Bay is a luxury hotel that was voted the #1 hotel in Northern California and the #1 hotel in the world in the 2024 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, and after going there myself, there’s no doubt about it. With stunning views of the ocean, top-tier amenities, and spotless modern rooms, The Lodge is easily among the top five hotels I’ve ever visited.

Read more