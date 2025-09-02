Alma Resort brings Vietnamese coffee to your door by bicycle

Coffee service at Alma Resort Cam Ranh in Vietnam has gone mobile… on two wheels. In a creative nod to Vietnam’s rich coffee heritage, the resort now offers a one-of-a-kind experience where a barista pedals up to guests’ pavilions and handcrafts their brew right at the door.

Available daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the service, aptly called “The Essence of Vietnamese Coffee, Brought to Your Door,” invites guests to choose from four signature drinks. Options include bold iced black coffee, smooth iced white coffee with condensed milk, the sweet and creamy Vietnamese classic bạc xỉu, and a distinctive salted coffee that balances savory and sweet.

Recommended Videos

“Our immersive in-room coffee service opens the door to experiencing Vietnam’s authentic coffee culture through a personal moment of Vietnamese tradition,” said Alma’s managing director Herbert Laubichler-Pichler. “Vietnamese coffee is so much more than a beverage; it’s a vibrant part of daily life in both upscale cafes and at street-side stalls.”

About Alma Resort

The new coffee-by-bicycle service feels right at home at Alma Resort, because with so much to enjoy, you may never want to leave your room.

Set on Vietnam’s emerging Cam Ranh peninsula and fronting Long Beach, Alma sprawls across 30 hectares of oceanfront grounds, designed as a bold and spacious integrated resort. Its 580 oversized suites and pavilions all boast sea views, with contemporary three-bedroom oceanfront pavilions offering 224 square meters of space, complete with living rooms, four bathrooms, and private pools.

Dining is just as impressive, with restaurants led by top chefs, a food court, and a choice of bars from beachside to poolside. Guests can relax across 12 cascading swimming pools or splash into the resort’s waterpark, which features a lazy river, wave pool, slides, and kids’ pool.

Wellness seekers can retreat to the 13-treatment room spa or yoga room, while families will find endless activities at the youth center, kids’ club, and onsite science museum. Other highlights include a cinema, amphitheater, convention center, 18-hole mini golf course, golf simulator, and even an Alma Mart mini supermarket.