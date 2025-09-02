 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Alma Resort brings Vietnamese coffee to your door by bicycle

Enjoy bike-to-door coffee service at Alma Resort

By
Alma Resort Cam Ranh
Alma Resort Cam Ranh

Coffee service at Alma Resort Cam Ranh in Vietnam has gone mobile… on two wheels. In a creative nod to Vietnam’s rich coffee heritage, the resort now offers a one-of-a-kind experience where a barista pedals up to guests’ pavilions and handcrafts their brew right at the door.

Available daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the service, aptly called “The Essence of Vietnamese Coffee, Brought to Your Door,” invites guests to choose from four signature drinks. Options include bold iced black coffee, smooth iced white coffee with condensed milk, the sweet and creamy Vietnamese classic bạc xỉu, and a distinctive salted coffee that balances savory and sweet.

Recommended Videos

“Our immersive in-room coffee service opens the door to experiencing Vietnam’s authentic coffee culture through a personal moment of Vietnamese tradition,” said Alma’s managing director Herbert Laubichler-Pichler. “Vietnamese coffee is so much more than a beverage; it’s a vibrant part of daily life in both upscale cafes and at street-side stalls.”

About Alma Resort

Alma Resort Cam Ranh
Alma Resort Cam Ranh

The new coffee-by-bicycle service feels right at home at Alma Resort, because with so much to enjoy, you may never want to leave your room.

Set on Vietnam’s emerging Cam Ranh peninsula and fronting Long Beach, Alma sprawls across 30 hectares of oceanfront grounds, designed as a bold and spacious integrated resort. Its 580 oversized suites and pavilions all boast sea views, with contemporary three-bedroom oceanfront pavilions offering 224 square meters of space, complete with living rooms, four bathrooms, and private pools.

Dining is just as impressive, with restaurants led by top chefs, a food court, and a choice of bars from beachside to poolside. Guests can relax across 12 cascading swimming pools or splash into the resort’s waterpark, which features a lazy river, wave pool, slides, and kids’ pool. 

Wellness seekers can retreat to the 13-treatment room spa or yoga room, while families will find endless activities at the youth center, kids’ club, and onsite science museum. Other highlights include a cinema, amphitheater, convention center, 18-hole mini golf course, golf simulator, and even an Alma Mart mini supermarket.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Benchmark Resorts offers $17.76 hotel rates to celebrate Independence Day
Take advantage of this amazing Independence Day sale
Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is making Independence Day travel extra sweet this year with a patriotic flash sale. The hotel group, part of Pyramid Global Hospitality, is offering more than 177 room nights for just $17.76 each as part of its limited-time Independent Hotel Sale, which runs now through July 11, 2025.

Travelers can snag the special $17.76 per night rate at over 35 Benchmark properties across the U.S. These unique hotels and resorts offer front-row access to everything from world-famous auto racing and historic shipwrecks to Hollywood hideaways and presidential retreats.

Read more
Kauai vs Oʻahu: Which island is better for your Hawaii adventure?
Which island to add to your Hawaiian island itinerary
Hawaii

A trip to the Hawaiian Islands comes with even more decisions and planning than your average destination trip. With a 12-hour trek from the East Coast (even a 6-hour trek from the West Coast), a trip to Hawai‘i isn't a "quick" trip for any traveler. If you're making it through the lengthy plane ride to the middle of the Pacific Ocean, chances are you're not visiting just for one day.

With six main Hawaiian islands to explore, it's not easy to decide where you want to go. Unless you have time to visit all the islands in one trip (at least a month-long trip, realistically), you've got some decisions to make. I visited both Kaua‘i and Oʻahu on my recent trip to Hawai‘i, but didn't have enough time to see the other islands. If you're on the fence between visiting Kaua‘i vs Oʻahu, here's how to decide which island is best for you.

Read more
This new Los Cabos resort takes tequila to the next level
Calling all tequila lovers
Tequila

Ready to take your love for tequila to the next level? Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, the newest luxury all-inclusive resort from Velas Resorts, is redefining tequila appreciation with its immersive Tequila Connoisseur Certification. This exclusive three-day experience invites guests to dive deep into Mexico’s most celebrated spirit through expert tastings, curated food pairings, and cultural insights, all set within the resort’s AAA Five Diamond setting.

Day one kicks off with a journey into tequila’s roots. Sip on premium blanco tequilas alongside fresh ceviches like Green Aguachile with Scallops and Mushroom Escabeche, while getting hands-on with blue agave samples and soil from tequila’s birthplace.

Read more