How I got hooked on the airport lounge lifestyle — and why I’m never going back

I paid no attention to airport lounges before I started traveling regularly. Of course, I knew of their existence, but getting to the airport, checking in, dropping bags, and going through security was so hectic that I simply overlooked airport lounges as a step in the airport experience. As I started traveling more frequently, the appeal of the airport lounge lifestyle became more apparent.

Who wouldn’t want a private, more relaxing, and exclusive place to hang out before hopping on a plane? As I became less stressed by the airport process, I became more interested in a slower-paced, stress-free airport experience. Here’s how I (accidentally) got hooked on the airport lounge lifestyle and why it changed how I travel.

What really makes lounges worth it

The benefits of visiting an airport lounge are obvious from a practical standpoint — free food, access to unlimited coffee, showers and changing areas, and, of course, pre-flight booze. Some airport lounges even offer other benefits like facials, massages, and game rooms.

As much as I’ll happily drink ‘free’ espresso and enjoy a nibble or two before my flight, the perks of the lounge lifestyle to me are more about the atmosphere and the ambiance. The atmosphere inside airport lounges is set up for more experienced travelers and is free of long food lines, dirty airport seats, and intercom announcements every three minutes that distract you from your work.

Visiting a lounge gives me a place to de-stress and remove myself from the hustle and bustle of the gate area. If I’m working, I can almost guarantee a quieter, more work-friendly atmosphere in a lounge than out in the seats by my gate. Even if I’m just looking to relax, I’d rather do so in a more luxurious, private setting with spacious seating. Although I was once a ‘I need to see the gate to make sure it exists’ traveler, I’ve now found the value in sitting back, relaxing, and trusting the process (something I think you gain confidence with when you travel every month as opposed to once a year).

How the airport lounge lifestyle helps you travel smarter

The more I travel, the more I’ve discovered that traveling ‘smarter’ isn’t about knowing everything. Rather, it’s about knowing the right tools to make your travel experience smooth and stress-free. Since I’ve started using Priority Pass, my travel experience has changed entirely. I never saw myself being the type of traveler that actively tries to get to the airport earlier than necessary, yet there’s something to be said for slowing down and appreciating the process. Going onto a plane after relaxing for an hour is an entirely different experience from going onto a plane after hovering around the gate for an hour.

In some ways, the learning experience from the airport lounge lifestyle reflects lessons I’ve learned from traveling itself: Sometimes we need to slow down and enjoy life a little more (hint: American vs. European culture). While I do not personally struggle with flight anxiety, I still find myself calmer before boarding than before I started using airport lounges. If you do suffer from flight anxiety, perhaps a relaxing lounge setting could be the setting you need to prepare before your flight.

