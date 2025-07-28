This Florida beach destination was just named the best in the U.S.

Looking for the ultimate summer beach escape? According to Vrbo’s 2025 Top Beach Towns for Summer Vacations, the best spot in the country isn’t a single town, but rather a stretch of beautiful communities along Florida’s scenic Highway 30A.

This 24-mile stretch along the Gulf Coast is home to a string of cute beach towns including Seaside, Rosemary Beach, Grayton Beach, Alys Beach, and WaterColor. Collectively known as 30A, the region is famous for its white sand, clear turquoise waters, pastel cottages, and laid-back, upscale charm.

If Seaside looks familiar, that’s because it was the backdrop for The Truman Show. But today, this once-sleepy town is part of one of the South’s most beloved vacation destinations. The area lies between Destin and Panama City Beach, with the closest airports being Northwest Florida Beaches International (ECP) and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS).

From seafood shacks to elegant tasting rooms, 30A’s food scene is as diverse as its beaches. Sip creative cocktails at NEAT in Alys Beach or enjoy globally-inspired coastal fare at Chiringo in Grayton Beach.

While most visitors opt for vacation homes or condos, standout hotel options include the luxurious WaterColor Inn and the boutique Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach.

Rounding out Vrbo’s top three were Wilmington, North Carolina, and The Hamptons, New York, but 30A remains Florida’s crown jewel for summer getaways.

