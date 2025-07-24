PXG unveils new Hellcat ZT Putter with zero torque

Visiting Yellowstone National Park may look a bit different this year with the continued closure of Biscuit Basin, but it's still going to be worth it. There are so many other geysers, canyons, and wildlife to see that it would be a huge mistake to miss out on it this summer just because the path to Old Faithful is still under construction. Here's everything you need to know when entering Yellowstone this summer, and how to make the most of it according to the National Park Service.

Making the most of Yellowstone this Summer

While Biscuit Basin faces reconstruction efforts after the hydraulic explosion that happened last year, you'll still be able to enjoy wildlife hotspots like the Lamar Valley, which is nicknamed "America's Serengeti" for all of the animals you can see. Yellowstone Lake will also be open for boating or fishing excursions. The Yellowstone Lake hotel and the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel is open this summer if you don't want to camp, and a lot of the trails around Mammoth Hot Springs will be open too. You can also see Norris Geyser Basin, which is park's hottest and oldest.

No need to worry about timed entry

One of the best parts about Yellowstone National Park is that they don't require timed entry reservations like Yosemite National Park or Glacier National Park. Summer is still pretty busy, so be prepared for crowds, but the park is 2.2 million acres in total, so there's a fair amount of space to spread out. Still, you will need a park entrance pass to get through the gate.

Make your reservations in advance

Campgrounds do require reservations in advance, so make sure that you book dates before you go. If you plan to do any fishing or boating in the area, make sure that you also snag yourself a fishing or boating permit. You will also need to submit your boat for an inspection.

Expect terrible cell service

Personally, I don't know why you'd want to be on your phone with Yellowstone out your window, but keep in mind that cell service is limited here. I recommend downloading maps and the NPS app beforehand, as well as any road closure information. These closures can be sudden due to the unpredictability of Yellowstone's weather, so prepare in advance by packing a warm jacket, rain gear, and layers when you go.

Be responsible, especially around wildlife

While driving, be sure to observe posted speed limits and use the pullouts to watch wildlife, making sure that all four of your tires are fully to the right of the white line. This will allow other cars to pass easily. Seeing wildlife up close is amazing, but remember to stay a minimum of 25 yards away from all wildlife, and 100 yards away from bears, wolves, and cougars. Elks are also dangerous, so don't even think about holding your baby near one.