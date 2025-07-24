 Skip to main content
PXG unveils new Hellcat ZT Putter with zero torque

PXG Hellcat ZT PutterIf you’re a golfer who’s ever felt that frustrating twist in your putt — you know, the one where the face just won’t stay square no matter how hard you try — then buckle up! PXG has just unveiled a new Hellcat ZT Putter that promises zero torque thanks to some special technology. Retailing for $249.99, this putter invites all golfers, from weekend warriors to pros, to level up without breaking the bank. Here’s what you need to know about the Hellcat ZT.

First, this new putter comes in three head shapes: the mallet-style Allan ZT, the mid-mallet Bat Attack ZT, and this new blade option, the Hellcat. What makes this one special is the clean, streamlined MIM 303 stainless steel design, which offers a firmer, more responsive feel with crisp feedback without adjustable weights or S-COR polymer.  This putter eliminates torque using PXG’s groundbreaking Zero Torque Balance Technology.

“With traditional putters, you’ve got to manipulate the face to keep it square,” said Brad Schweigert, PXG Chief Product Officer. “Our Zero Torque design places the shaft axis over the center-of-gravity, so you don’t have to think about that. You just swing from your shoulders and the clubbed stays square — pure, efficient and reliable.”

The is available in left- and right-handed configurations, with a standard 34″ straight chrome shaft and a PXG Slant 1.5 grip.

PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons is especially excited for this model. “I love this game,” he said. “With the Hellcat ZT, we’ve packed top putting technology into a badass blade that feels amazing, rolls pure, and performs like nothing else out there — all for a price that makes you say, ‘Why the hell not?'”

 

