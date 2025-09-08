Patiofyre Metro Jetlamp: How a husband-and-wife duo reimagined outdoor heating

Just over a hundred miles away from Portland, in the heart of Bend, Oregon where outdoor living thrives amongst crisp high-desert evenings, PatioFyre has created a new way to experience outdoor heating with its Metro Jetlamp patio heater. Born from the vision of husband-and-wife duo Matthrew and Angela Korish, this innovative wood pellet fueled patio heater combines eco-friendly efficiency, a design that is sure to get a lot of attention, and robust functionality. Not only was I able to get a unit to try out myself, but I was able to share it with the neighborhood one beautiful evening. As you can imagine, everyone loved the look of the Metro Jetlamp and was equally impressed by the heat it put out as well. Matthew Korish was able to share with me his inspiration behind the creation of the Jetlamp and its innovative technology.



What inspired you and your wife, Angela, to develop the Patiofyre Metro Jetlamp, and how did your Bend, Oregon roots influence its design?



Angela and I have always loved gathering outdoors with friends and family, but we were frustrated with how underwhelming traditional propane heaters are. They’re expensive to run, underpowered, and lack the warmth and character of a real fire. In Bend, Oregon—where outdoor living is part of the culture—we wanted to design something better: a product that delivers serious heat, showcases the beauty of fire, and is built with the craftsmanship and durability you’d expect from a community known for its makers and outdoor lifestyle. The Metro Jetlamp reflects that spirit—it’s authentic, rugged, and designed to bring people together.



How does the Metro Jetlamp’s wood pellet technology differ from traditional propane heaters in terms of efficiency, cost, and environmental impact?



Propane heaters can cost $3–$4 per hour to run and still leave people chilly. The Metro Jetlamp costs about $1 per hour using wood pellets yet produces nearly double the usable heat. Beyond efficiency, wood pellets are made from sawdust and lumber byproducts—so they’re renewable, sustainable, and carbon-neutral. Instead of burning fossil fuels, you’re using a clean, recycled resource that creates a beautiful flame while lowering your footprint.



Can you explain the engineering behind the Jetlamp’s gravity-fed pellet system and how it achieves a smokeless, odorless burn?



The Metro Jetlamp uses a patented gravity-fed system: pellets are stored in a hopper at the top, and as they burn down, gravity feeds new fuel into the chamber at a controlled rate. Combined with a precisely engineered air flow system, the result is a complete combustion burn. That’s why you get tall, mesmerizing flames with virtually no smoke, no odor, and minimal ash. It’s clean, efficient, and low-maintenance—like having the magic of a campfire without the drawbacks.



The Metro Jetlamp is described as both a heater and a visually striking centerpiece. How did you balance functionality with aesthetic appeal in its design?



From the start, we wanted the Jetlamp to be more than “just another patio heater.” Functionally, it had to outperform propane units with real warmth. Aesthetically, it had to elevate a space—whether it’s a backyard, brewery, or festival venue. The exposed 4-foot flame became the signature feature. Not only does it radiate heat effectively, but it also creates an atmosphere that people naturally gravitate toward. Every design choice—powder-coated steel, sleek lines, and glass panels—was made to make the Jetlamp a centerpiece that feels both modern and timeless.



What makes the Metro Jetlamp suitable for both residential patios and commercial settings like restaurants or breweries?



For homeowners, the Jetlamp creates a cozy, inviting space for friends and family. For businesses, it translates directly into revenue—customers stay longer, order more, and return more often when they’re comfortable. Unlike propane heaters, which are weak and often unreliable, Jetlamps deliver consistent heat and stunning visuals that enhance the overall atmosphere. Plus, the cost savings are significant—restaurants can cut heating costs by up to 75% compared to propane.

How does the portability of the Jetlamp make it ideal for activities like tailgating or camping, and what feedback have you received from users in these settings?



Our customers love the freedom the Jetlamp provides. With no propane tanks to lug around, you can load it into a truck or trailer, bring a couple of 40-pound bags of pellets, and you’re set for the weekend. Tailgaters tell us it transforms cold parking lots into warm hangout zones, while campers love that it replaces the need for a traditional campfire in places where open fires are restricted. The feedback is always the same: “It kept us warm all night, and everyone ended up gathered around it.”



What challenges did you face in bringing a patented wood pellet patio heater to market, and how did you overcome them?



Developing a brand-new category product is never easy. We had to engineer a heating system that was both safe and efficient, while also navigating manufacturing challenges like sourcing high-quality glass, steel, and coatings. Getting patents approved and setting up domestic manufacturing required persistence and significant investment. But we leaned into our Bend community, tapped into local talent, and built partnerships that allowed us to bring this idea to life. Every challenge reinforced our belief that the Jetlamp was worth it.



What accessories, like the Bistro table or Hopper Extension, do you recommend to enhance the Patiofyre experience, and how do they cater to different user needs?



The Bistro Table is a customer favorite because it transforms the Jetlamp into a functional gathering spot—you can set drinks, appetizers, or even a laptop on it while enjoying the heat. For those who want extended burn times without refueling, the Hopper Extension is ideal, letting you run the heater for much longer. We designed these accessories so the Jetlamp could adapt: intimate dinner parties, late-night brewery patios, or large events all benefit from the added versatility.



What’s next for Patiofyre? Are there plans for new products or features, such as the entry-level model you’ve mentioned, to make this technology more accessible?



Yes—we’re very excited about what’s ahead. We’re developing an entry-level model to make Jetlamp technology more accessible to homeowners who want Patiofyre quality at a lower price point. At the same time, we’re working on new accessories and designs tailored for commercial operators and event spaces. Our mission is the same: redefine outdoor heating with products that deliver real warmth, visual impact, and sustainable performance. We want Patiofyre to be synonymous with fire, gathering, and unforgettable outdoor experiences.



The PatioFyre Jetlamp is available for $999 and it’s made here in the USA. It comes with a lifetime guarantee. There are a number of accessories available like a safety cage which prevents curious hands from touching the hot area of the Jetlamp, a bistro table that attaches very easily.