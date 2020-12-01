There’s Still Time to Buy The Best Budget Electric Bicycle Deal for Cyber Monday

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hyper Bicycle already makes some of the best e-bikes at the most affordable prices anywhere. The Hyper 26-inch E-ride Electric Mountain Bike is one of their best sellers for good reason: It rides smooth, offers reliable traction in a variety of terrain, and runs for more than an hour on a single charge. This Cyber Monday, Walmart is offering 50% off this popular bike, meaning it’s available right now for just $398 with free shipping.

Most electric bikes are serious investments. Even a moderately priced street e-bike — nevermind one built for mountain trails — can run north of $2,000. Hardcore electric mountain bikes, like the new QuietKat Jeep e-Bike, can run $5,000 or more. Hyper’s 26-inch E-ride Electric Mountain Bike, on the other hand, is already an incredible value at under $800 retail. At 50% off, it practically feels like stealing. But, the deal won’t last long, so if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on an amazing electric mountain bike, now is the perfect time.

Beyond the affordable price, there’s a lot to like about this bike. The 36-volt 250W brushless rear hub motor is enough to push the E-ride up to 20 miles per hour. The integrated flush-mount battery blends seamlessly into the design and, with 7.8aH of power, it’s good for more than an hour or roughly 20 miles on a single charge. When you’re ready to keep going, the battery charges in just four hours. Front and rear V-brakes provide excellent stopping power, while front suspension forks ensure a buttery soft ride. A Shimano grip shifter and rear derailleur gear system make for seamless shifting of all six gears along the way. At just over 46 pounds, it’s compact and lightweight enough to toss in the back of most mid-sized SUVs and sedans.

If you’re looking for something a little beefier, Hyper offers a 29-inch model of the same electric mountain bike with an identical motor, battery, and mechanical setup. For a more street-friendly alternative, check out Hyper’s comparably equipped E-Ride Electric Bike or the 26-inch Men’s Cruiser. Neither is on sale this Cyber Monday but, if you’re looking for something suited for everyday use, it’s hard to beat the already great price of less than $600 for either one.

If you’re new to mountain biking, e-biking, or both, Hyper’s E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike is a great entry into the sport. It costs less than most traditional mountain bikes and a fraction of the cost of most other mountain e-bikes. For less than $400, it’s the ideal way to treat yourself, work out, and not spend the equivalent of a used Toyota Corolla in the process.

