Why my new L.A.B. OZ.1i HS putter changed my game

Falling in love with golf

By
LAB OZ.1i Putter
The Manual

I’ve been hooked on golf since I was 11 years old, right after Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters. I remember running out and buying my first set of clubs at a garage sale for $25. My mom would drop me off at the local course, and if I didn’t have enough money to play, I’d spend hours chipping and putting on the practice greens. All that time made me a strong putter—still the most reliable part of my game today.

The endless search for the right putter

Like most golfers, I’ve tried them all: Odyssey 2-Ball, TaylorMade Ghost, Ping, Scotty Cameron—you name it. Two years ago, I made the leap to a L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max broomstick putter. While switching to a broomstick wasn’t easy, I loved the feel. Still, the inconsistency had me considering a return to a conventional-length putter.

Discovering the power of a fitting

LAB Grips
The Manual

Before pulling the trigger on a new DF3 or OZ.1i HS, I was invited to a special L.A.B. event that included a professional fitting. For a gear head like me, this was a dream come true. The process was eye-opening. Standard putters have a lie angle of about 70 degrees, but my stroke fit best with a 65-degree lie angle. That subtle adjustment made a world of difference, allowing the putter to sit flush on the ground while my hands rested naturally. For years, I had unknowingly adjusted my stroke to fit the wrong lie angle—costing me consistency.

The moment it clicked


After 30 minutes of tweaks, I rolled in eight straight 12-foot putts. That was all the confirmation I needed. Later that day, I took the putter out to Emerald Valley Golf Course, where L.A.B.’s headquarters are located, and the results spoke for themselves. The ball was rolling pure every time.

Proving It in competition

LAB OZ.1i Putter
The Manual

I picked up my new OZ.1i HS on a Tuesday, just three days before my club championship. That weekend, I won (net). Across 54 holes, I had only one three-putt—and it was from rushing a short putt. My playing partners couldn’t stop commenting on how well the ball was rolling, and everyone wanted to try my new flat stick.

Why the OZ.1i HS feels different

The heel-shaft design was an immediate comfort. I’ve used a heel-shafted putter for most of my career, and this one felt familiar yet fresh the moment I set it down. While L.A.B. putters aren’t known for their looks—they can be blocky and unconventional—the OZ.1i HS has a more traditional profile that inspires confidence at address. Plus, it has the bonus of being able to scoop up gimmies with ease.

The feel that’s hard to explain

L.A.B. putters are all about roll. From the first stroke, I noticed how true the ball rolled—almost effortlessly end-over-end. The OZ.1i HS adds another layer with its titanium face insert. My previous Mezz often felt a little dead, sometimes leaving me short on putts. The OZ.1i HS, on the other hand, has just the right amount of “pop,” especially valuable on those knee-knockers where you want to stroke it firmly into the back of the cup.

Lower scores, more confidence

Dan, Tip, Zak and Sabrina
The Manual

After about 10 rounds, my scores have consistently dropped 5–7 strokes per round. The feel, the performance, and even the bold red finish I chose all add to the confidence I now have standing over putts. It’s no surprise that the most common question I get is: “So, how do you like your L.A.B.?” My answer is always the same: I can’t stop talking about it.

Tip Vongbouthdy
Tip Vongbouthdy
