Wildfire forces closure of Grand Canyon’s North Rim for the season—and maybe longer

The Grand Canyon is one of the many areas currently affected by the Dragon Bravo Wildfire, which began last month. According to AZ Central, officials speculate that the fire began due to a lightning strike, which then spread rapidly due to sustained winds of 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 miles per hour. As of July 27th, 2025, the fire was still active, and the National Park Service reports that somewhere between 50 and 80 structures have been lost, including many administrative buildings and visitor facilities. Fortunately, they also report that no one has been injured, and no loss of life has been reported. Unfortunately, this devastating fire has closed the North Rim for the remainder of the season, and possibly longer.

Current closures at the North Rim

The fire has also plumed an enormous amount of smoke in the area. Since it’s hazardous to breathe in, the National Park Service has gone ahead and closed many trails. Here are the ones you’ll have to make note of:

North Kaibab Trail: Completely closed

South Kaibab Trail: Completely closed

Bright Angel Trail: Closed below Havasupai Garden except for river exchanges

Phantom Ranch: Completely closed

Bright Angel Campground: Closed, though Boat Beach is open fir river runners to refill before heading towards Pipe Creek Beach)

River Trail: Closed between Pipe Creek and South Kaibab

Tonto East: Closed between Havasupai Garden and Tip Off

All backcountry and canyoneering routes stemming from any of these trails are also closed.

Some of these trails may reopen once air quality and conditions improve. Right now, though, visitors will only be able to enjoy the South Rim.

Currently, national park enthusiasts are mourning the loss of the Brighty statue, a 600-pound bronze statue commemorating a burro who lived in the canyon. The restoration of this historical statue will be a priority in recovery efforts; however, the National Park Service does not yet have a timeline as to when the North Rim will be coming back. At this time, the park is prioritizing emergency procedures and the protection of remaining infrastructure.