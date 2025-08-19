 Skip to main content
RV camping: What’s the difference between boondocking and dry camping?

While these two buzzwords are similar, bordering on identical, there are a few key differences.

There’s a whole lot to learn about RV camping, especially if you’re a newbie. You’ll need to get familiar with how to tow your new camper, the different classes of motorhome, the maddening physics of backing into your campsite, and what the heck is “gray water” anyway? But there are two buzzwords you might hear thrown around a lot these days, especially as more campers look to escape deeper into the backcountry: Boondocking and dry camping.

Both of these words have been mainstays in the community for pretty much as long as RV’ing has been a thing. But many folks new to recreational RV’ing and overlanding are hearing them for the first time. Because of that, they’re often thrown around interchangeably. While they are similar, bordering on identical, there are a few key differences. In simplest terms, boondocking is a specific type of dry camping.

Naledi Campers

In its broadest sense, dry camping refers to camping without proper hookups to water, electricity, or sewer. This can include camping at a friend’s house, in a parking lot, on private property (like at a Hipcamp), or at a dispersed campsite off the side of a Forest Service road. But, it can also refer to camping at a developed campground without hookups, as some offer hookup-free sites at a discounted rate. The discount might be minimal, but this is a great way to save money, especially if you’re camping for weeks or months at a time, as a few dollars each night can add up quickly.

Boondocking is simply a more specific type of dry camping. It, too, means camping without water, electric, or sewer hookups. But most campers — especially those who prefer off-grid camping — typically use it to refer to dry camping in more remote, undeveloped areas away from the “front country.” Most boondockers prioritize campsites with plenty of solitude and a good dose of natural beauty. These sorts of sites are easiest to find out west, where free camping on National Forest and BLM (Bureau of Land Management) land is plentiful. In states like Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado, there are almost limitless boondocking options. The best part? In many cases, they’re free with only minimal restrictions.

Coast Model 1 solar electric travel trailer/RV parked near a pond.
Aero Build

Whichever brand of hookup-less RV camping you’re after — dry camping or boondocking — your best option for finding the best campsites is usually a mobile app like OnX Off-Road, Campendium, The Dyrt, or Harvest Hosts. These highlight and delineate campworthy land owned by BLM, State Parks, the Army Corps of Engineers, National Forests — the list goes on.

But don’t get too caught up in one term or the other. In the end, it’s just semantics — it’s almost a distinction without a difference. Most other RVers get the gist of what you’re trying to convey with either term, no matter what you actually mean. But, if you’re digging for information on a particular type of camping in an area or even a particular campsite, it’s worth understanding the nuance. It could save you a world of disappointment when you wind up surprised at a campsite in the middle of nowhere because it didn’t quite live up to your expectations.

