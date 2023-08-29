There’s a huge sale on Waterpik water flossers happening today

Right now, Amazon has some fantastic discounts on Waterpik water flossers and toothbrushes. We all know we should be flossing more often and we’ve all no doubt been nagged by a dentist to look after our teeth better. A water flosser makes it far easier to care for your teeth than using traditional flossing methods, while an electric toothbrush cleans your teeth far more thoroughly than a manual brush, and with less effort needed from you. Keen to invest in better oral health? Here’s what you need to buy, all currently on sale at great discounts.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser — $60, was $100

An affordable way to enjoy the benefits of water flossing, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser has 10 settings along with a massage mode for gum stimulation. It also has a built-in timer and pacer which briefly pauses at 30 seconds and one minute to help you track your flossing time. Able to hold 22 ounces of water, the water reservoir ensures you can enjoy 90 seconds of use between refills. It has a small maneuverable handle so it’s simple to floss all areas with seven tips to assist the whole family.

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser — $70, was $90

Like the best water flossers around, the Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser is ideal for taking on the go thanks to its compact handheld design that collapses for easy storage. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery which provides up to four weeks of use from one charge. It also has three pressure settings, a removable six-ounce reservoir and 45 seconds of flossing time. For someone who wants a more portable solution, this will do the trick well.

Waterpik Sensonic Sonic Electric Toothbrush — $80, was $100

You need the best oral care products to keep your mouth healthy and bacteria-free, which is why a great electric toothbrush is essential. The Waterpik Sensonic Sonic Electric Toothbrush is that solution with its three brushing modes offering everyday clean, stain removal, and gum care. It has a great brush head for cleaning hard-to-reach areas with a specially designed bristle pattern for hugging tooth surfaces. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery ensures up to four weeks per charge with a 2-minute timer guiding you through the paces.

