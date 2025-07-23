 Skip to main content
1 in 3 men skip skincare—the simple skincare plan every man should follow

Where to start with a new skincare routine

Skincare budget
Some surveys suggest that roughly one in three men don’t have a regular skincare routine, while many don’t. Men’s skincare has come a long way, but the stereotype of the all-in-one bottle still lingers. Although there’s a time and a place for convenience, award-winning aesthetic practitioner and skin expert, Flavio Refrigeri, says your skin deserves more attention — especially throughout the summer months.

Flavio Refrigeri is a Clinic Director and Founder of Fiore Aesthetics, with over 16 years of aesthetic clinical experience. He is passionate about educating men on caring for their skin properly and helping break the stigma around male aesthetics. He recommends a simple, consistent routine tailored to your skin’s needs. Below, he shares six simple steps to create a skincare routine focused on your skin’s unique needs.

Focus on targeted skincare

First and foremost, Refrigeri says that all men must know their skin type because one size doesn’t fit all regarding skincare. Understanding your skin type (oily, dry, combination, etc) is essential to identify which products are best for your skin and which may worsen things. He recommends lightweight, oil-free products with ingredients like niacinamide or salicylic acid for those with oily skin. Those with dry skin should select products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and gentle cleansers that don’t strip the skin’s natural oils.

Your age is also an important consideration when starting a new skincare routine. “What worked in your 20s won’t necessarily work in your 40s. As we age, our skin’s needs evolve – so it’s important to adapt”, Refrigeri says. Men in their 30s should focus on building good skincare habits, introducing ingredients like peptides and antioxidants to support firmness and brightness. Meanwhile, men in their 40s and beyond should focus on hydration and repair, selecting products with retinoids, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides to help maintain elasticity and promote plumpness.

Keeping it simple and avoiding trends

When it comes to starting a new skincare routine, Refrigeri stresses that consistency beats perfection. “A simple routine you can stick to is far more effective than an elaborate one you abandon after a week,” he says. At a minimum, he recommends using a gentle cleanser in the morning and night, a daily moisturizer suited to your skin type, and a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or above every day. The key is consistency. “Skincare is a marathon, not a sprint – real results take time and commitment. Be patient with the process,” he says.

In addition, Refrigeri says to beware of passing skincare trends, miracle products, and influencer recommendations. What works for one person may not work for others. “Rather than chasing viral products, take a personalized approach. If you’re unsure where to start, speak to a skincare professional at a chemist or a dermatology clinic. Even a one-off consultation can help you understand your skin better and avoid wasting money. Skincare is personal – treat it that way,” he shares.

Be patient with your skincare routine

As you begin a new skincare routine, remember that your skin will have good and bad days — which is normal. Your skin is a living, breathing organ. Your mood, energy, or fitness can fluctuate depending on lifestyle, stress, diet, sleep, weather, and hormones. Don’t panic over the occasional breakout or rough patch. Instead, stay consistent with your routine, listen to what your skin tells you, and avoid the temptation to pile on harsh products in response.” Taking care of your skin from the inside out is essential, as well as prioritizing hydration, sleep, exercise, and a balanced diet to promote healthy skin.

