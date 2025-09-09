Should you exfoliate before or after shaving? Here’s what skincare experts say

Should you exfoliate before or after shaving? It’s one of the most common grooming questions men ask—and the answer can make a huge difference in your skin health, shave quality, and overall look. If you’re dealing with razor bumps, irritation, or just not getting that close, smooth finish, the problem might be in your routine—not your razor.

The truth is, exfoliation isn’t just a fancy skincare trend—it’s a critical step that clears away dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and preps your face for a better shave. And according to skincare pros, the timing of when you exfoliate matters more than most guys realize.

Should you exfoliate before or after shaving?

Given that exfoliation is integrally tied to shaving, it’s important to be able to answer the issues related to whether men should exfoliate before or after shaving.

“The only answer is before!” Melanie Abeyta, Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles, says. “Exfoliating before shaving is one of the smartest things you can do. It softens the skin, lifts the hair, and clears away dead skin cells and debris that can clog your razor or contribute to bumps.

“You’ll get a smoother, closer shave and significantly reduce your chances of irritation or ingrown hairs. If you exfoliate after shaving, especially with a physical exfoliant, you risk inflaming the skin that’s already been sensitized by the razor. If your skin is very oily and you shave in the morning, a gentle exfoliation the night before works well, too.”

Remember the KISS rule when exfoliating

We’ve all heard of the KISS rule, right? As in, “keep it simple, stupid?” According to Abeyta, that rule should become your north star if you’re new to exfoliating.

“Don’t overthink it or feel like you need a ten-step routine to understand what exfoliating does,” she says. “It helps remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and improve the texture of your skin.”

For men, there are other benefits as well. If you shave regularly or have coarse facial hair, exfoliating can also reduce irritation and razor bumps. Even better, you only have to make one simple decision in the beginning.

“Start by choosing one exfoliation method, either physical — such as a scrub or textured cloth — or chemical, such as using a product with glycolic or salicylic acid,” Abeyta recommends. “If your skin is sensitive or dry, start with it once or twice a week. If your skin is oilier or acne-prone, you might tolerate it three times per week.”

Avoiding the big exfoliating mistake

While it might seem like there are a lot of potential errors in a procedure this delicate, the biggest one is about too much exuberance and enthusiasm.

“The biggest mistake I see is men going too hard too fast,” Abeyta says. “Rough scrubbing every day will leave your skin angry. Less is more in the beginning.”

As many men have learned with other aspects of their skincare routine, sticking with it is important, too.

“Consistency matters more than intensity,” she says. “Stick with it for a couple of weeks before deciding if it’s working. Skin care is a long game.”

How exfoliating is different for men

If you’re a guy and you’ve dabbled in skincare, you already know that it’s different for men. Our skin is thicker, it produces more oil, and we have to shave, which is a form of exfoliating in and of itself.

The upshot of all this is that men tend to have higher cell turnover, not to mention more issues with clogged pores, blackheads, and ingrown hairs, especially with facial hair. As a result, the approach needs to be altered to some extent.

“Men often need exfoliation that can manage excess oil and prevent congestion without over-drying the skin,” Abeyta says. “Physical exfoliants, such as exfoliating cloths or textured tools, tend to work well when used the right way, while chemical exfoliants can help with post-shave bumps and breakouts.”

Also, exfoliation isn’t just about smoother skin for men. It can also help men get a cleaner shave, and it prevents irritation. While women may focus more on what Abeyta calls “glow and texture,” men often see it as a solution to a specific problem, such as roughness, dullness, or razor burn.

Some specific product recommendations

Fortunately, Abeyta isn’t adverse to offering up some helpful products.

“For a solid pre-shave exfoliation, I recommend the Cleanlogic Sport Exfoliating Stretch Cloth,” she says. “It’s firm enough to clear buildup but still gentle on the skin when used with warm water and cleanser.”

You don’t need a drawer full of products, either. Abeyta offers this list as a solid starter toolkit:

Exfoliating cloth or pad : The Cleanlogic Detoxify Dual-Texture Body Exfoliator or the Cleanlogic Sport Exfoliating Stretch Cloth is ideal for body exfoliation. “The cloth works well on the face and neck too, just be gentle,” she says.

: The or the is ideal for body exfoliation. “The cloth works well on the face and neck too, just be gentle,” she says. Chemical exfoliant (optional) : If you’re dealing with breakouts or rough skin, look for a product with salicylic acid or glycolic acid 2–3 times per week.

: If you’re dealing with breakouts or rough skin, look for a product with salicylic acid or glycolic acid 2–3 times per week. Gentle cleanser : Always pair exfoliation with a non-stripping cleanser to avoid drying out the skin.

: Always pair exfoliation with a non-stripping cleanser to avoid drying out the skin. Moisturizer or balm: After exfoliating, your skin needs hydration to rebuild its barrier.

As a bonus of sorts, here are several other products I’ve used effectively:

Addressing exfoliation for other body parts

While the conventional view of exfoliating may focus on the face, other areas matter, too. Once again, Abeyta offers this helpful list: