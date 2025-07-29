Anforh: A new solution for fine hair, shaped by 55K+ men’s feedback

For more than a decade, Robin James has been educating men about grooming products through Man For Himself, the leading men’s grooming platform he founded. Now, after testing countless products, he’s taking a new step: launching his own hair care line, Anforh.

This launch stems from what James identified as a gap in the market. After surveying more than 55,000 men, he uncovered a striking insight: 44% struggle with fine or thinning hair. Anforh’s product line, sustainably formulated and manufactured in the UK, is designed to address this issue for men — or anyone looking for great hair.

We caught up with James to learn more about this new venture.

Interview with Anforh’s Robin James

The Manual: What inspired you to create Anforh after 12 years of reviewing hair care products, and how did your personal experience with fine hair shape the development of this line?

Robin James: Honestly, I got tired of not finding what I needed. I am my own target market — I’ve always had very fine hair and been conscious of my scalp being visible. After testing hundreds of products over 12 years, I found myself constantly layering a thickening tonic with sea salt spray just to get the results I wanted. Most thickening products were made for women and focused on smooth hair, but that’s not what I wanted. I wanted natural texture and movement. That’s when I realised I’d have to make it myself.

The Manual: Your surveys of over 55,000 men revealed that 44% struggle with fine or thinning hair. How did these insights influence the formulation and focus of Anforh’s products?

Robin James: Those survey results validated what I suspected from my own experience and community feedback. Nearly half of the men surveyed are dealing with fine or thinning hair, and 36% specifically want texture and volume. It confirmed that I wasn’t alone in this struggle and that there was a real need for products designed specifically around these concerns. Every formulation decision was made with these statistics in mind, designed to create natural texture without being over-styled.

The Manual: Can you walk us through the key features of Anforh’s products and explain how they address common hair concerns, particularly for men with fine or thinning hair?

Robin James: The three-product system is intentionally simple but effective.

The Texture Volume Spray uses two types of salt to both thicken hair’s appearance and add texture — it’s that layering concept I mentioned, but in one product.

uses two types of salt to both thicken hair’s appearance and add texture — it’s that layering concept I mentioned, but in one product. The Texture Shampoo is clay-based because most men hate how their hair feels after washing — too clean, too smooth. This leaves hair with natural fullness and that ‘beachy’ texture.

is clay-based because most men hate how their hair feels after washing — too clean, too smooth. This leaves hair with natural fullness and that ‘beachy’ texture. The Conditioning Treatment is lightweight and can be used weekly — it nourishes without weighing hair down. Each product works alone but most effectively together.

The Manual: Sustainability is a growing concern in grooming. How does Anforh ensure sustainable formulation and manufacturing processes in the UK?

Robin James: Everything is formulated, manufactured, and packaged in the UK, which reduces our carbon footprint significantly. I love the blue glass bottles; they look distinctive, but they’re also practical, providing UV protection so the products last longer, and we use undiluted formulas that deliver more impact per bottle. The QR codes on packaging provide styling tips digitally rather than printed inserts. Everything has a purpose, and I wanted to ensure a smart product design.

The Manual: Building a 765K-strong community at Man For Himself is no small feat. How has your experience engaging with this community informed the development and marketing of Anforh?

Robin James: My community has been everything. They’ve been brutally honest about what works and what doesn’t over the past 12 years. The 55,000+ survey responses directly shaped these formulations. I wasn’t guessing what men wanted, I was listening to what they told me. When I launched the original Texture Volume Spray in 2023, the feedback was immediate and detailed. One user said it ‘changed his entire styling routine and life’ — going from 20 minutes with three products to 3 minutes with TVS and one styling product. When someone takes the time to tell you a product changed their routine, you know you’re onto something.

The Manual: For men new to hair care or hesitant to invest in products, what advice would you give to help them understand the value of a dedicated hair care routine?

Robin James: Start simple and be realistic about your goals. You don’t need a 10-step routine; that’s not what men want anyway. The key is consistency and using products that actually address your specific concerns. Fine hair needs different solutions than thick hair, and most products ignore that reality.

The Manual: How do you see Anforh standing out in the competitive men’s grooming market, and what unique benefits do your products offer compared to other brands?

Robin James: We’re not trying to be everything to everyone. This line was created specifically for the 44% of men dealing with fine or thinning hair based on actual data, not marketing assumptions. The formulations are complex, but the routine is simple — that’s our philosophy. Most brands either oversimplify the formulas or overcomplicate the routine. We’ve done the opposite.

The Manual: What’s next for Anforh and Man For Himself? Are there plans to expand the product line or explore other areas of men’s grooming in the future?

Robin James: The complete styling collection is coming soon. That’s always been the plan, start with the foundation, then build the complete collection on top of that.

Man For Himself will continue to be the testing ground and community hub where we explore what men actually need, not what we think they should want. Any expansion will be driven by the same approach — real problems that need solving, backed by community feedback and extensive testing. No BS, just products that work.