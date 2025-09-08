Want to get rid of dark circles? A top dermatologist explains how

If you have dark circles under your eyes, there’s a good chance you know all about the baggage that comes with them. That wonderful first impression you were counting on often gets trashed. Your sleep habits and the hours you keep are questioned. These issues can leak into issues about your work ethic, even for those who trace this issue back to their genetics.

How to remove dark circles under the eyes permanently is the stuff of dreams for many of those who suffer from them, but it is possible. There’s a process you have to go through, though, so let’s get some expertise from a high-level dermatologist to take you through it.

Categorizing your dark circles is the key to your treatment plan

Dark circles are complicated. They may look similar or even alike to lay people, but Dr. April Armstrong knows better. She’s the chief of dermatology at UCLA, and Armstrong recently appeared as a MasterClass instructor in a recent revelatory series on Skin Health).

One of the reasons they’re complicated, she explains, is because of the tie-in between appearances and treatment programs. There are four main types of dark circles, and the category dictates the treatment path.

“Dermatologists categorize dark circles into four main types: pigmented, vascular, structural, and mixed, [which is] a combination of [these three],” she summarizes.

The coloration provides key clues that often point to a treatment plan. Pigmented skin looks brown from either melanin or inflammation. Dark circles that are tinted blue or purple have that color due to visible blood vessels under thin skin. For structurally-based dark circles, the root cause is shadows from hollows or bulging fat pads beneath the eyes.

From causes and coloration to treatment

Armstrong says the reason this classification is crucial is that it frequently guides treatment decisions.

“For example, pigmented circles respond best to lightening agents like hydroquinone, vitamin C, and retinoids,” she states.

Dark circles caused by vascular issues may benefit from skin-thickening topicals or vascular lasers. Those with structural issues, meanwhile, often require dermal fillers or surgical procedures like blepharoplasty.

“Because most patients have mixed-type dark circles, it’s common for treatment plans to combine therapies targeting each contributing factor,” she says.

Topicals can be helpful

Topicals are a possible treatment option, so let’s take a closer look at how they work and how effective they can be.

“Topical treatments can improve dark circles related to pigmentation and thin skin,” Armstrong begins. “However, individual responses may vary.”

The other possibilities include retinoids, which help by thickening the skin and speeding up cell turnover, which in turn reduces the visibility of underlying vessels. Vitamin C can be effective because it brightens the skin and promotes collagen production, while caffeine temporarily reduces swelling and vascular visibility.

Other helpful ingredients include niacinamide, kojic acid, arbutin, and peptides, which work together to lighten pigment and strengthen the skin barrier. Although these treatments rarely eliminate dark circles entirely, Armstrong indicates that they can reduce their appearance by 20-50 percent with consistent use over several weeks.

“For the best results, we often pair topicals with procedural treatments,” she sums up. “Daily sunscreen use is also essential to prevent further pigmentation.”

The importance of lifestyle changes

While it’s completely unfair to have your lifestyle habits and choices questioned just because you have dark circles under your eyes, changing them can have an immediate impact and go a long way toward complete elimination.

“Poor sleep can cause blood vessels under the eyes to dilate and skin to appear paler, exaggerating under-eye darkness,” Armstrong explains. “High salt intake and dehydration can lead to fluid retention and puffiness, while alcohol can dilate blood vessels and dehydrate skin.”

Other bad habits can play a role as well, so it’s worth working to eliminate them. Chronic eye rubbing is one Armstrong says she sees a lot, often from allergies, and it can contribute to inflammation and pigmentation. Smoking reduces both blood flow and collagen production, a double whammy that can make skin thinner and more discolored over the passage of time.

“I recommend improving sleep habits, reducing salt and alcohol intake, staying hydrated, managing allergies, and avoiding smoking,” she says. “These steps, while simple, can noticeably improve under-eye appearance and enhance the impact of any medical treatments.”

Differentiating between dark circles and eye bags

Another essential element of medical treatment is to differentiate dark circles from eye bags. They’re two different things, but they often get lumped together as dual problems.

“Dark circles and eye bags are distinct but often confused,” Armstrong comments. “Dark circles typically involve discoloration or shadowing due to pigmentation, vascular visibility, or skin thinning. Eye bags, by contrast, are caused by fat or fluid accumulation that leads to visible puffiness under the eyes.”

The value of a simple physical exam by a dermatologist

One of the best ways to perform this kind of differentiation is to get a simple physical exam from your dermatologist. The procedure allows doctors like Armstrong to assess the skin for either a color change or a contour change, and stretching the skin and changing lighting angles can help her determine if the issue is shadow-based or related to pigmentation.

“Some patients have both, which is why accurate diagnosis is crucial,” Armstrong explains. “Identifying the correct cause allows us to select the most appropriate treatment, whether it be a cream, filler, or surgical intervention.”

Treatment issues related to dark circles vs. eye bags

If you do end up having targeted medical treatments for your dark circles, it’s important that they may not seem to work if you also have eye bag issues.

“Topical lighteners like hydroquinone and vitamin C, vascular lasers, and chemical peels can improve dark circles but won’t reduce fat bulges,” Armstrong explains. “Fillers are effective for [hollows related to shadows] but don’t shrink bags.

“Surgery, such as lower eyelid blepharoplasty, is the most effective treatment for prominent eye bags. Understanding whether a patient has dark circles, bags, or both is essential to designing a targeted treatment plan. When we match the therapy to the specific issue, patients get better results and a more natural-looking outcome.”