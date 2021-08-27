  1. Grooming
Walmart Is Practically Giving Away Water Flossers Today

Hanasco cordless water flosser with jet tip attachements visible.

If you want to keep your mouth clean and healthy, including your teeth, there are a variety of products and devices you should check out — you might find yourself surprised by some of the best oral care products. But one of the most important activities is flossing. Traditional flossing isn’t exactly fun, but some of the latest water flossers can change that.

Water flossers use a powerful yet soothing spray to clean between your teeth. They’re versatile, useful, and everyone should have one. That’s why it’s great to know Walmart has a Hanasco Cordless Water Flosser on sale today, for $24 with free 2-day delivery. That’s $35 off the regular price!

The Hanasco Cordless Water Flosser helps you keep your gums clean and healthy, as well as your teeth, by removing anything stuck in the crevices. The motor produces 1,800 sprays per minute with a 30-110 PSI pulse. You can adjust the pressure settings between normal, soft, and a high pulse, allowing you to find the perfect comfort level. The detachable and leak-proof water tank is easy to fill between uses, and it’s also easy to wipe down or clean when you’re done or storing the unit. Bundled with the flosser are 4 different jet tips, each of which produces a unique spray pattern.

The flosser itself is cordless, and charges via USB. An LED indicator tells you how full the battery is when the machine is in use, and displays its charging status. A power button and a mode selection button offer easy access and easy-to-use controls. The entire flosser is IPX7 waterproof, which means if you drop it in the sink it will be just fine, and after you can get it wet you can wipe it down.

Normally $60, Walmart is offering the Hanasco Cordless Water Flosser, with its 4 jet tips, for $24 with free 2-day shipping. That’s an awesome deal that knocks $35 off the price and makes this thing super affordable. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available though, so act soon if you want one.

