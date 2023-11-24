Don’t miss this fantastic Dyson Airstrait Black Friday deal

If you’re rocking one of the most popular long hairstyles for men or otherwise have trouble keeping your hair straight, you can save $100 on the new Dyson Airstrait at Best Buy during the Black Friday shopping season. The premium hair straightener is marked down from $500 to $400, which is a substantial discount, as the product is essentially a new release. You’l need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total subscriber to claim this deal. Free shipping and same day in-store pickup are available.

Why You Should Buy the Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener

A good hair straightener typically goes well alongside one of the best hairdryers in keeping an efficient daily hair routine, but the Dyson Airstraight is a hair straightener that allows you to do away with your hairdryer altogether. Dyson is known the world over for its high quality, creatively designed household products. These qualities certainly shine through with the Airstraight. It’s capable of both drying and straightening hair simultaneously. It utilizes Dyson’s latest hair care technology to straighten hair as it dries. The air is precisely heated and projected evenly as you style, with no need for extreme heat.

Dyson’s technological breakthroughs with the Airstrait hair straightener allow for safer drying of your hair. It utilizes no hot plates, which means your hair won’t suffer any heat damage. Airflow is projected downward to create the tension needed to align your hair, and it’s able to do so with less damage and breakage. This same technology allows you to dry your hair while it’s completely wet and straighten it at the same time. The Dyson Airstrait has three preset temperatures, and you can even style dry hair with a boost mode for maximum shine.

You won’t find many hair straighteners like the Dyson Airstrait, and despite its recent release it’s seeing a $100 Black Friday discount at Best Buy. This brings the price from $500 down to $400. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total subscriber to claim this deal, but the uniqueness of the Airstrait and the rare savings will make it worth it for a lot of people.

