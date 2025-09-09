 Skip to main content
What makes peated whisky so uniquely smoky and unforgettable

What exactly is peated whisky and how is it made?

Whiskey in a glass
itakdalee / Shutterstock

Even if you don’t know anything about whiskey, you might have at least a small idea about what peat is. You might not realize, however, that the thick, dark brown, fibrous material found in bogs and wetland made from decomposing plant matter has such a long and important history in the whisk(e)y world.

I’ve been writing about alcohol (with a strong emphasis on whiskey) for nearly two decades. In those years, I’ve tried countless Kentucky straight bourbons, award-winning rye whiskeys, memorable Irish whiskeys, and more. Few, if any, whiskies have left such a lasting impression as peated whisky.

What is peated whisky?

Crate & Barrel The Glencairn 6-oz. Whiskey Glass
Crate & Barrel

For the uninitiated, peated whisky is a type of whisky that gets its memorable, robust, smoky flavor from peat smoke. To make it, distillers dry malted barley over a peat fire. This creates a rich, campfire-like, medicinal aroma and flavor once it’s distilled and aged.

While there are American-made peated whiskeys, Irish whiskeys, and more, peated whisky is most often associated with Scotch whisky. Specifically, the island/region of Islay. Located in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides, Islay is currently home to nine distilleries, including iconic names like Lagavulin, Bruichladdich, Ardbeg, Bowmore, and Laphroaig. While not all whiskies produced on Islay are peated, most are.

What does it taste like?

A glass of scotch and a glass of whiskey separated by a lit candle.
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Peated whisky is known for its smoky flavor and aroma. But there’s more than simply smoke. The smoke element has notes of campfire smoke, wood smoke, and even bacon at times. Peated whiskies also tend to have earthy, medicinal, iodine (Laphroaig has been described as tasting like a band-aid in the best way possible), and even salty, ocean brine flavors.

Also, not all peated whiskies have the same level of smoke. Some are more subtle, and others would be described as “smoke bombs.” This range of smokiness is from the type of peat used and how long the barley is smoked.

What are some of the most well-known peated whiskies?

Scotch
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

As we mentioned earlier, the most well-known peated whiskies come from Islay and other regions of Scotland. Some of the most popular peated single malt Scotch whiskies include Ardbeg 10, Laphroaig 10, and the incredibly heavily peated Bruichladdich Octomore series.

If you’re only going to try one classic peated whisky, we suggest the award-winning Lagavulin 16, which is also a favorite of actor and humorist Nick Offerman.

“Lagavulin is more than just a smoky whisky; it evolves with every sip,” said Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo, in a press release. “While our smoky character – from Islay’s signature use of peat – defines Lagavulin, it’s the depth of this whisky that sets it apart.”

Non-Scottish peated whisk(e)ys include Connemara 12 Year, Penderyn Peated, Westland Peated American Single Malt, and more.

Bottom line

Glasses of Scotch lined up
Marieke Peche / iStock

If you’re new to peated whisky, you should know that this style is a lot different than anything you’ve ever tried before. Even if you’re a single malt Scotch fan, sipping on a whisky from Laphroaig, Lagavulin, or Ardbeg is a unique experience. To prepare your palate, we suggest starting with a lightly peated whisky before diving into something with over-the-top peat smoke. Great choices include Caol Ila 12, Bowmore 15, and Highland Park 12.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
