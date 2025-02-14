Please any palate with these approachable, fruity vodka cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents YoCo Vodka’s “Love In This Club” YoCo Vodka’s “Sweet Love”

This Valentine’s Day we’re seeing a lot of love for tequila cocktails, but those flavors aren’t to everyone’s tastes. If you prefer something a bit more classic, or if you’re not so used to strongly flavored spirits, then you can always turn to the bar standby of vodka. Vodka’s great strength as a mixer is its ability to blend with almost any flavor, and if you choose a good quality brand then you won’t be faced with harshness or strange off tastes. Instead, a good vodka should add a clean flavor, a nice smooth mouthfeel, and just enough of a spirit kick to add some flair to your drinks.

In the spirit of loving vodka, we have a couple of romantic recipes from YoCo vodka that are pretty, fruity, and easy to drink. If you’re looking for a casual, easy to sip drink that still has some special magic for yourself and a loved one, then these are the ideal choice. After all, who doesn’t love flavors of blackberry, strawberry, and pomegranate?

YoCo Vodka’s “Love In This Club”

Ingredients:

1 & ½ oz YoCo Vodka

¼ oz St Germain

¼ oz Blackberry Syrup

1 oz Sour Mix

1 tsp Diced Strawberries

Method:

Build on ice, shake, and top with soda water

YoCo Vodka’s “Sweet Love”

Ingredients:

2 oz YoCo Vodka

1 oz Pomegranate or Cranberry Juice

Champagne to top

Garnish – skewered raspberries

Method:

Combine YoCo Vodka and Pomegranate or Cranberry Juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Top with Champagne and add garnish of raspberries.