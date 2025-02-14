 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Please any palate with these approachable, fruity vodka cocktails

Pink, fruity, and delicious drinks for a special evening

By
YoCo Vodka's Sweet Love 2 Photo Credit_ Madelynne Grace of @BitesandBevsMedia
Madelynne Grace of @BitesandBevsMedia

This Valentine’s Day we’re seeing a lot of love for tequila cocktails, but those flavors aren’t to everyone’s tastes. If you prefer something a bit more classic, or if you’re not so used to strongly flavored spirits, then you can always turn to the bar standby of vodka. Vodka’s great strength as a mixer is its ability to blend with almost any flavor, and if you choose a good quality brand then you won’t be faced with harshness or strange off tastes. Instead, a good vodka should add a clean flavor, a nice smooth mouthfeel, and just enough of a spirit kick to add some flair to your drinks.

In the spirit of loving vodka, we have a couple of romantic recipes from YoCo vodka that are pretty, fruity, and easy to drink. If you’re looking for a casual, easy to sip drink that still has some special magic for yourself and a loved one, then these are the ideal choice. After all, who doesn’t love flavors of blackberry, strawberry, and pomegranate?

Recommended Videos

YoCo Vodka’s “Love In This Club”

LoveInThisClub-2
Madelynne Grace of @BitesandBevsMedia

Ingredients:

  • 1 & ½ oz YoCo Vodka
  • ¼ oz St Germain
  • ¼ oz Blackberry Syrup
  • 1 oz Sour Mix
  • 1 tsp Diced Strawberries

Method:

Build on ice, shake, and top with soda water

Related

YoCo Vodka’s “Sweet Love”

YoCo Vodka's Sweet Love 3 Photo Credit_ Madelynne Grace of @BitesandBevsMedia
Madelynne Grace of @BitesandBevsMedia

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz YoCo Vodka
  • 1 oz Pomegranate or Cranberry Juice
  • Champagne to top
  • Garnish – skewered raspberries

Method:

Combine YoCo Vodka and Pomegranate or Cranberry Juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Top with Champagne and add garnish of raspberries.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Enjoy a taste of Tennessee romance with these bourbon cocktails
A sweet and celebratory pair of bourbon cocktails
Tennessee Rose

If you're after cocktails for Valentine's Day which are simple to make but pack a whole lot of delicious punch, then we have suggestions for you. Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel has suggestions for using its bourbon or Bottled in Bond expressions in cocktails which are celebratory but easy to mix, using the flavors of whiskey to pair up with classic ingredients like pomegranate, Champagne, and bitters.

The Tennessee Rose cocktail is a great choice for a relatively simple cocktail which is still special and an appropriate red for the romantic occasion, making use of pomegranate grenadine for its color and sweetness. If you have pre-made grenadine to hand then you can certainly use that, but making your own grenadine syrup is easy enough and produces a much more tasty result -- all it needs is pomegranate juice, reduced down with sugar.
George Dickel Tennessee Rose

Read more
See the fancy cocktails this Chicago bar has created for cuffing season
Gorgeous drinks using Earl Grey, home infused vodka, and more
Hearts on Fire

If you're feeling ambitious this romantic season, why not push the boat out with some really spectacular cocktails? These drinks are from Farm Bar in Chicago, where head bartender Justin Young has been working on a romantic menu incorporating ingredients like house-infused citrus vodka and Earl Grey Tea concentrate.

The menu includes two drinks, with a martini variation called Hearts on Fire -- “a drink that warms both body and soul — citrusy, floral, and just the right amount of sweetness. It’s versatile enough to start your evening or end it on a romantic note," Young says, plus a playful take on the London Fog cocktail called Cuffing Season. “Think of this cocktail as a warm hug in a glass," Young says. "The combination of Earl Grey, lavender, and gin delivers a soothing complexity, while the creamy oat finish rounds it all out. It’s the perfect drink to embrace the cozy energy of the season and the romance in the air.”
Hearts On Fire

Read more
Fall in love with these sweet bourbon cocktails
Try these bourbon-inspired twists on classic cocktails
2BAR’s Seelbach Cocktail

When it comes to whiskey varieties for use in cocktails, bourbon is a stand-out for its versatility. Depending on how you combine it with other ingredients, bourbon can be sweet, or spicy, or spirituous, and that lends itself to uses in many kinds of drinks. If you're looking for something sweet to drink this Valentine's season, then 2BAR spirits has suggestions for making use of its bourbon in these twists on classic cocktails.

There's a bourbon-heavy take on the ever-popular espresso martini, that also adds chocolate notes for that indulgent feeling, and a Seelbach cocktail which adds bourbon to sumptuous Champagne for a real touch of luxury.
2BAR Bourbon Chocolate Espresso Martini

Read more