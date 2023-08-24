 Skip to main content
The Vitamix Immersion blender just got a rare discount

The Vitamix Immersion Blender on a white background.
Vitamix

Best Buy is ruling the roost with the best blender deals today. Right now, you can buy the Vitamix Immersion Blender for $128, so you’re saving $22 off the usual price of $150. If you’re keen to do more cooking prep that involves a blender, this is the one you want. Read on while we guide you through anything else you may wish to know or you can just hit the buy button to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Vitamix Immersion Blender

For anyone seeking one of the best immersion blenders, Vitamix has a good solution here. Perfect for making soups, salsas, and smoothies, the Vitamix Immersion Blender makes it simple to blend in almost any container from jars to a pot on your stove. It has a powerful 625-watt motor that is capable of blending down tough ingredients. Even better, you can use it with just one hand while adding ingredients with the other, so it’s a little more convenient than even the best standard blenders, which can sometimes be bulkier.

While using the Vitamix Immersion Blender, you also get a choice of five speeds with the four-pronged blade able to help you achieve the right texture for whatever you’re cooking up. To keep things safe, the Vitamix Immersion Blender also has a specially designed bell guard that reduces suction while helping ingredients flow easily through the blades, all at the same time as protecting pots and pans from scratches. As long as there’s a 3-inch wide or larger opening, the Vitamix Immersion Blender can blend in the container so you’ve got plenty of functionality here.

Rounding off how convenient the Vitamix Immersion Blender is, it also has a five-foot cable so you’re not restricted to being very close to an outlet while you use it.

Usually priced at $150, the Vitamix Immersion Blender is down to $128 for a limited time only at Best Buy. The $22 discount makes it all the sweeter making this ideal for soup and smoothie lovers. If you’re keen to spruce up how you cook while saving yourself the effort, you need this blender in your life. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

