Rebel Bourbon is launching the perfect bourbon cream for fans of nutty sweetness

If you’re anything like us, even though you love the warming sweetness of a classic bourbon, sometimes you want to sip on something a little different. That’s where bourbon cream comes in. It’s perfect way to add a little boozy kick to your morning coffee (especially at a fall tailgate) or sip neat or on the rocks. And while you can’t go wrong with a classic bourbon cream, the folks at Rebel Bourbon just launched something special for the fall.

Rebel Butter Pecan Bourbon Cream

Instead of simply launching a bourbon cream, popular brand Rebel Bourbon is releasing Rebel Butter Pecan Bourbon Cream. This 30-proof whiskey liqueur is a blend of the distillery’s popular wheated bourbon and an all-natural cream.

According to Rebel Bourbon, this complex bourbon cream begins with a nose of sweet bourbon, cocoa powder, brown sugar, and buttery pecans. The palate is a warm, indulgent mix of toasted vanilla beans and roasted pecans. The finish is long, warm, and ends with hints if candied pecans and sticky toffee.

“We used our award-winning bourbon for the foundation and gave it a unique twist to create Rebel Butter Pecan Bourbon Cream,” Rebel Bourbon Master Distiller John Rempe said.

“With a warm wheated finish, it’s smooth enough to sip on its own or enjoy as a bold and decadent complement to coffee or Rebel Bourbon cocktails.”

Where can I buy it?

Rebel Butter Pecan Bourbon Cream will be available this September at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, Kentucky and at retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750ml bottle.