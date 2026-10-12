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Rare-spirits label The Last Drop just released an ultra-limited Barbados rum

One of rum’s most respected distillers aged this blend for 22 years, with only 566 bottles in existence.

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Liquor, Rum, Casks
Sazerac

Most spirits brands want to sell you more bottles. The Last Drop’s whole business model is selling you fewer.

Founded in 2008 by booze-industry veterans Tom Jago and James Espey, the Louisville-based label tracks down exceptional aged spirits and releases them in tiny, numbered runs. Some come from forgotten casks, and some are created by The Last Drop Assembly, a collective of master blenders and distillers. Sazerac has owned the label since 2016.

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Its newest, Release No. 43, is a 22-year-old Barbados rum created by Richard Seale, owner and distiller of Foursquare Distillery in St. Philip, Barbados. It’s the oldest rum Foursquare has ever released and The Last Drop’s first rum Signature Creation.

Seale set aside a 2004 blend for the project and moved it through successive casks, including ex-bourbon, before a final three years in very old Port pipes.

The rum was bottled by hand at Foursquare in April 2026 at 106 proof. Each of the 566 bottles is numbered, signed by Seale, and packed in a handcrafted wooden case with a certificate of bottling and a tasting book.

There’s also a 50ml miniature in the box, so you can taste the rum before deciding whether to crack the full bottle.

Why rum people are paying attention

Bottle, Cask, Sugarcane
Sazerac

If you’re a whiskey drinker, Foursquare might be the most important distillery you’ve never heard of.

The Seale family has been in the Barbados rum trade for generations, and Foursquare has been distilling since 1996 on the site of a former sugar factory. It was named Rum Producer of the Year at the 2021 International Wine & Spirit Competition, and it’s racked up the same title at the International Spirits Challenge for eight straight years.

Seale is also rum’s resident hardliner. For years he’s argued that rum should be made without added sugar or coloring and labeled with honest age statements, which seems like a no-brainer, but it’s way harder to enforce when every rum-producing country writes its own rules.

That makes a 22-year-old with his signature on it a big deal. In the Caribbean heat, casks lose far more to evaporation than they would in a Scottish warehouse, so two decades of tropical aging leaves a lot less rum behind than two decades on Islay.

Whiskey collectors don’t blink at a 22-year-old Scotch. I’d love to see rum get that kind of respect, and here’s a good place to start.

Where to buy it

The Last Drop Release No. 43 is shipping to US retailers, bars, and restaurants through Sazerac’s distributors this month, at a suggested retail price of $1,700.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Author
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the… Read Full Bio
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