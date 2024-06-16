Prosecco granita is the base for your new favorite summer cocktail recipes

When it comes to summer drinks, isn’t there something awfully tempting about a gas station slushie? These drinks may not be subtle or sophisticated in terms of flavor, but there’s something undeniably satisfying about the crunchy texture of ice crystals. And for my fellow cocktail enthusiasts, there’s a lesson here about texture. You can create something similar in terms of barely-frozen ice that’s perfect for summer sipping, and you can do it with far more interesting and complex boozy flavors. It’s also shockingly easy to do at home.

What you’re going to want to do is make a prosecco granita.

How to make prosecco granita

It really couldn’t be simpler to make a granita. All you need to do is take a bottle of prosecco (or other fizzy wine of your choice — even Champagne if you’re feeling fancy) and add a few tablespoons of sugar and any other flavoring ingredients you want. Pour your mixture into a wide, shallow pan (ideally, the liquid should be no more than an inch deep for quick freezing) and then pop the tray into the freezer.

Pull out the tray every hour or so and give it a good mix with a fork, which will help to break up and distribute the ice crystals. After a few hours, you’ll have an icy, crunchy granita base that’s similar in texture to a slushie. This works because the alcohol prevents the liquid from freezing fully at typical freezer temperatures, so you get a half-frozen granita very easily.

What to do with prosecco granita

Once your granita is ready, you can certainly enjoy it as it is. Serve in a wide-mouthed glass with a spoon for easy enjoyment, and throw a couple of raspberries or strawberry slices on top for an easy but impressive barbecue treat.

But the real fun comes from using this as a base for further experimentation. Throw some Aperol in there as well for a frozen Aperol spritz, or add lemon or mint to bring a light, fresh flavor. You could add a few shots of a flavored vodka to bump up the alcohol level a bit, or—my personal favorite—add some Campari and some sweet vermouth to your prosecco for a frozen negroni.

The one thing to remember is that cold temperatures tend to dull flavors, so you’ll want to add more sweetener to your mixture before freezing than you would for a regular, non-frozen cocktail. Other than that, the sky’s the limit.

