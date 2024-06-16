 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Prosecco granita is the base for your new favorite summer cocktail

Prosecco granita is the base for your new favorite summer cocktail recipes

By
Aleisha Kalina on Unsplash

When it comes to summer drinks, isn’t there something awfully tempting about a gas station slushie? These drinks may not be subtle or sophisticated in terms of flavor, but there’s something undeniably satisfying about the crunchy texture of ice crystals. And for my fellow cocktail enthusiasts, there’s a lesson here about texture. You can create something similar in terms of barely-frozen ice that’s perfect for summer sipping, and you can do it with far more interesting and complex boozy flavors. It’s also shockingly easy to do at home.

What you’re going to want to do is make a prosecco granita.

Recommended Videos

How to make prosecco granita

It really couldn’t be simpler to make a granita. All you need to do is take a bottle of prosecco (or other fizzy wine of your choice — even Champagne if you’re feeling fancy) and add a few tablespoons of sugar and any other flavoring ingredients you want. Pour your mixture into a wide, shallow pan (ideally, the liquid should be no more than an inch deep for quick freezing) and then pop the tray into the freezer.

Related

Pull out the tray every hour or so and give it a good mix with a fork, which will help to break up and distribute the ice crystals. After a few hours, you’ll have an icy, crunchy granita base that’s similar in texture to a slushie. This works because the alcohol prevents the liquid from freezing fully at typical freezer temperatures, so you get a half-frozen granita very easily.

What to do with prosecco granita

Once your granita is ready, you can certainly enjoy it as it is. Serve in a wide-mouthed glass with a spoon for easy enjoyment, and throw a couple of raspberries or strawberry slices on top for an easy but impressive barbecue treat.

But the real fun comes from using this as a base for further experimentation. Throw some Aperol in there as well for a frozen Aperol spritz, or add lemon or mint to bring a light, fresh flavor. You could add a few shots of a flavored vodka to bump up the alcohol level a bit, or—my personal favorite—add some Campari and some sweet vermouth to your prosecco for a frozen negroni.

The one thing to remember is that cold temperatures tend to dull flavors, so you’ll want to add more sweetener to your mixture before freezing than you would for a regular, non-frozen cocktail. Other than that, the sky’s the limit.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
These are our go-to summer beers (and they’ll be yours, too)
These are the beers you'll want to drink this summer
Summer beer

When it comes to seasons, none is so eagerly welcomed as summer. Fall is met with enthusiasm to wear pants and sweaters and sip hot cider, winter is met with dread for the impending snow, and overall lousy weather, and spring is met with hope because the soggy, rainy months will make way for the impending summer. That’s the season we love. The days are seemingly endless, the sun doesn’t seem to stop shining, and there are tons of refreshing beer choices.

IPAs, pilsners, wheat beers, and everything in between. They all pair well with yard games, grilling, and afternoons spent sitting on a dock at an idyllic lake with our feet dangling in the water, hoping the summer days will never end.
The six best summer beers

Read more
The 2-ingredient greyhound cocktail is perfect for summer gatherings
Fresh, refreshing, and loaded with citrus. What's not to love?
Closeup glass of greyhound cocktail decorated with grapefruit at bright bar counter background.

When it comes to classic cocktails, everyone knows the iconic Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and of course the Margarita. These are timeless drinks that have never seemed to fade from bar-goers' collective thoughts. But some drinks aren’t so lucky. And it’s not that they disappeared completely, they just never got the love of some of the big-name drinks. A prime example is the Greyhound.

Not only is it refreshing and citrusy, but it’s extremely easy to make. That’s because this drink doesn’t have a half dozen ingredients with muddled fruit, herbs, sugar, and other random things. It’s only made with two ingredients. Gin or vodka and fresh grapefruit juice. Really, that’s it. The result is a fresh, tart, grapefruit-filled drink you’ll want to sip all summer long. You likely already enjoy a grapefruit-driven Paloma. Why not try a Greyhound?
When was it created?

Read more
Why the Jungle Bird deserves to be a cocktail you mix up this summer
Put this on your list of summertime go-to drinks
Jungle Bird cocktail

The beauty of the Jungle Bird cocktail is greater than the sum of its parts. It's like a musical chord: When in tune or balanced, it's one sound or note with much depth and complexity. The Jungle Bird is exactly that: A perfect harmony of rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, Demerara syrup, and bitter Campari.

Tiki cocktail expert Jeff "Beachbum" Berry first discovered the recipe. Berry published it in his book Intoxica, citing John J. Poister’s The New American Bartender’s Guide in 1989 as the original source. The cocktail was created in 1978 in the former KL Hilton’s Aviary Bar in Malaysia, and was later brought back into vogue by ex-New York City Giuseppe Gonzalez. Now, the Jungle Bird has established itself as a modern classic that deserves to be drunk for the whole summer.

Read more