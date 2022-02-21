Presidents Day Air Fryer Deals — Top-Rated Models From $30

There’s no better time to pick up an air fryer than right now, because Presidents Day air fryer deals have finally landed! You’re going to find some of the most popular air fryer models on the market among these Presidents Day air fryer sales, so expect some steep discounts on these special kitchen appliances. Keep reading to find out what our favorite air fryer deals are, and don’t forget to bookmark this page so you can keep track of all the best discounts.

Best Presidents Day Air Fryer Deals

Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Analog Air Fryer — <strong>$30, was $60</strong>

Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven — <strong>$55, was $130</strong>

Bella Pro Series 9-quart Digital Air Fryer — <strong>$100, was $180</strong>

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-quart Air Fryer — <strong>$170, was $200</strong>

Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer — $30, Was $60

Why Buy

Amazing value for money

60-minute automatic shut-off

Easy-to-clean pan and crisping tray

1500W of power

If you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck air fryer, then you can’t go wrong with this analog model from Bella Pro Series. It can do everything that more expensive digital air fryers can — broil, fry, bake, roast, and reheat — while being a fraction of the price of many other popular models. In addition, this compact kitchen appliance comes with a 4.2-quart basket size, enough to prepare up to 3.6 pounds of food in a single cooking session. That’s enough to prepare a full dinner, or perhaps a whole basket of fries for you and your friends to enjoy while watching Netflix.

While you won’t have presets, you can find plenty of the best air fryer recipes on the internet. For the price, the Bella Pro Series air fryer packs plenty of power to cook all of them. It can draw up to 1500W, so it can get hot almost instantly — that means you can save the time it takes to pre-heat. This device pre-heats up to 50% faster than a traditional oven, so you can finish cooking faster and get to more important things. The adjustable analog thermostat can go from 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which gives you the leeway to cook plenty of different dishes. Whether it’s frying chicken, roasting salmon, or grilling burgers, this air fryer can do it all with little to no oil, which makes it a much healthier alternative to frying food the old-fashioned way.

If you want to do something else instead of waiting around for your dish to cook, then the Bella Pro Series air fryer makes it easy. The 60-minute timer automatically turns off with an audible tone, so you’ll know exactly when it’s done running. This analog air fryer is also incredibly easy to clean. Inside, there’s a PFOA-free non-stick pan and crisping tray that are both dishwasher safe. That means once you’re finished cooking, you can put the pan in the dishwasher and use it the next day. You can also easily hand-wash it.

Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven — $55, Was $130

Why Buy

Large 10-quart capacity

Dishwasher safe racks and pan

Sleek design with a digital screen

Viewing window while cooking

If you’re looking for something a little roomier, then you should consider picking up this Insignia digital air fryer. It’s equipped with a massive 10-quart or 9.5-liter capacity, which is easily one of the best large air fryers in this price range. That gives you plenty of room to cook meals not just for yourself but for your entire household or a big group of friends. For example, are you hosting a group dinner? Then you can put a bunch of fried chicken and potatoes inside the basket, and you’ll have an excellent family-sized meal ready to go. On top of that, the hot air circulating helps create an extra-crispy crust on whatever you’re cooking without using any oil, so you’ll get perfectly crispy food every time.

As soon as you take it out of the box, you’ll notice the unique form factor on the inside. The Insignia 10-quart air fryer comes with two removable racks so you can quickly cook multiple dishes simultaneously. It also makes it a great, oven-like shape for making things such as doughnuts or French toast. If you want to cook a whole chicken, there’s an attachable rotisserie spit to ensure that it’s cooked evenly. The racks, rotisserie spit, and drip pan at the bottom are all dishwasher safe, so you can easily keep them clean or swap them out when needed. In addition, these components are BPA-free, which ensures that potentially toxic chemicals don’t get in your food.

The digital screen is a significant upgrade from similarly priced analog models. The Insignia 10-quart air fryer oven has an easy-to-use interface with a pre-programmed, innovative menu with specific cooking times and temperatures for certain dishes. This takes the guesswork out of cooking, so you can have dishes ready to go without having to look for the best dinner recipes online. However, if there’s a dish that you need to pay close attention to, then you can take advantage of the transparent viewing window so you can see how the air fryer works.

Bella Pro Series 9-Quart Digital Air Fryer — $100, Was $180

Why Buy

Flexible 4.5-quart dual basket

Six built-in smart cooking programs

Separate cooking times and temperatures

Digital touchscreen for easy usability

While air fryers are among the most popular appliances in the kitchen nowadays, many people who own one run into a problem. If you’re trying to cook multiple dishes with an air fryer, you usually have to wait for one to finish before you start the other dish. Even if you try to cook both in the same basket, different cooking times and temperatures make it nearly impossible to get it done perfectly without buying two air fryers. That’s where this Bella Pro Series digital air fryer comes in. It has an innovative solution to a modern-day cooking problem — two 4.5-quart baskets that work independently from each other.

It’s not just a physical divider either. These two independent 4.5-quart cavities are equipped with separate heaters and fans that can be controlled separately. That means you can set both to different temperatures, cooking times, and cooking modes. If you’re making chicken fried steak and fries, all you need to do is have chicken on one side and fries on another. Configure each basket’s cooking settings, and you’re all set! The Bella Pro Series will intelligently sync together cooking times to ensure they end simultaneously, so you only have to wait once to get your entire dinner together. This is a kitchen multi-tasker’s absolute dream.

You get six built-in cooking programs through the digital touchscreen interface: air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. Alternatively, you can configure your cooking times and temperatures, with this appliance reaching up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to its 1800W of power. If you’re looking to cook one extra-large dish instead of two medium-sized meals, then you can easily sync cook settings between both baskets. That way, you can take full advantage of all 9 quarts and have both sides cook in the same way.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart Air Fryer — $170, Was $200

Why Buy

Up to 450 degrees temperature range

Elegant exterior design

Two independent cooking zones

Sturdy build quality

Ninja Foodi is one of the biggest names in the kitchen appliance space, and there’s a good reason why. Not only do they make some of the best cooking tools around but they also have exceptional designs. This Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 air fryer will look amazing on your kitchen counter, with a sleek black color, rounded corners, and elegant stainless-steel accents. There’s also an incredibly easy-to-use digital touch display on the front where you can quickly change the temperature, set the timer, or utilize one of the six pre-programmed cooking functions. That’s why we named it one of the best air fryers around.

In the realm of dual-basket air fryers, the Ninja Foodi takes it one step further than the Bella Pro Series. Instead of having a divided single basket that cooks concurrently, the Ninja Foodi has two wholly separated baskets with different handles to pull them out. Each basket can have its own cooking time, temperature, and cooking mode, with the ability to sync cooking times between the two through the Smart Finish functionality. Each zone has a 4-quart capacity, which fits up to 4 pounds of fries or wings simultaneously.

If you get very exact with your cooking times, you might even be able to cook three dishes at once! Both crisper plates are made of nonstick materials and are dishwasher safe. You can also easily use both baskets to cook the same dish through Match Cook. This function lets you match settings across both zones with just the push of a button. If you’re looking for some inspiration, this Ninja Foodi unit also has great chef-inspired recipes and estimated cooking times for certain dishes. Of course, you could always look for more easy and delicious recipes online.

