Knob Creek 18 is back for a limited time

Knob Creek is a big name in the whiskey world. Its flagship bourbons and rye whiskeys have won countless awards over the years and are a staple at home bars from Tacoma to Tampa. But, while its everyday expressions are great, where it really shines is with its limited-edition expressions.

Recently, this beloved brand decided to re-release the oldest whiskey in its portfolio. For those who aren’t Knob Creek enthusiasts, it’s an award-winning 18-year-old bourbon whiskey.

Knob Creek 18 Year Old

Returning for a limited time, Knob Creek 18 Year Old is aged twice as long as the brand’s flagship bourbon. It spent eighteen years maturing in new, charred oak barrels. Bottled at a potent, complex 100-proof, it was crafted to live up to the standards and innovation sixth-generation master distiller Booker Noe was going for when he launched the brand more than thirty years ago.

It’s known for its nose, which is made of oaky wood, char, caramel candy, and brown sugar. Sipping it reveals notes of toasted vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, oak, and wintry spices. The finish is a warming, lingering mix of fruit and spices. This is the kind of nuanced, memorable whiskey that you’ll want to sip neat or on the rocks on a chilly evening.

Where can I buy it?

While some limited-edition expressions will cost you the equivalent of a car or mortgage payment, this isn’t necessarily the case with Knob Creek 18 Year Old. This extra-aged bourbon whiskey is available nationwide for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $179.99. To us, that seems like a bargain for a complex whiskey that matured for almost twenty years. Get a bottle while you can and add it to your collection.

