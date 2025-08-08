How two Harvard grads turned burnout into a top mushroom coffee brand

Harvard alums and co-founders of RYZE, Andrée Werner and Rashad Hossain, didn’t set out to start a mushroom coffee business together. Instead, the idea for the brand began when the two were undergraduates at Harvard, facing the usual stress levels of college students.

Like most college students, the two weren’t focused on their health and relied heavily on coffee to get them through the day. As they got older, Werner and Hossain found themselves feeling exhausted, searching for answers on how to improve their health. In their search, they stumbled upon the fantastic power of medicinal mushrooms, which later led to the creation of RYZE mushroom coffee—a better alternative to coffee. To learn more about the fascinating background behind this top mushroom coffee brand, I chatted with Werner and Hossain, who shared the story behind RYZE and what sets it apart.

The beginnings of RYZE

RYZE was born from a deeply personal journey for best friends and co-founders Andrée Werner and Rashad Hossain. “We didn’t set out to build a company—we just wanted to feel better. Like many college students, we relied heavily on coffee to push through long days and late nights. But over time, the constant rollercoaster of energy spikes and crashes left us feeling depleted. That’s when we began searching for something more sustainable—something that would nourish our bodies instead of wearing them down,” says Werner.

“Cordyceps was the first mushroom we discovered, and its impact on our energy and focus amazed us. As we explored further, we began incorporating it—and five other functional mushrooms—into our daily routine. The results were transformative: steady energy, sharper focus, and an overall sense of well-being. Those six mushrooms are the foundational ingredients in our product line today. What began as a personal journey has grown into something much bigger—and now RYZE has become a daily ritual for millions of people.”

Growing as a brand

Like every good business knows, perfecting and improving products takes time and a whole lot of dedication. It took RYZE over one year to perfect their mushroom coffee. The team was determined to find ingredients that not only delivered tangible benefits but also tasted incredible. “There were many late nights, countless tweaks, and more taste tests than we can remember. But we were driven by one goal: to create something as comforting and tasty as coffee with real benefits you could feel,” they share.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the team recognized the growing shift toward direct-to-consumer brands and made an intentional decision to launch online. Launched in March 2020, when the world seemed to be unraveling, they proceeded with a strong passion for the mission and a deep understanding that the product was something people truly needed.

“We poured everything into building our community and connecting with people who, like us, were seeking something better for their minds, bodies, and lives. When COVID-19 hit, everything felt more urgent. People were thinking more seriously about their health, not just physically, but also emotionally and mentally. The increased demand for better-for-you products wasn’t just a trend; it reflected a more profound shift in priorities,” says Werner and Hossain.

Since then, “Our growth has been deeply rooted in one thing: our community. From the beginning, we’ve focused on building genuine connections, and that continues to shape everything we do. Today, millions of people have made RYZE part of their lives. It has become more than just a cup of coffee—it’s a daily ritual that brings calm, clarity, and a deeper sense of well-being.” The team also shares that the brand’s vibrant Facebook group, How I RYZE, offers a safe space for mushroom coffee users to support and inspire one another by sharing recipes, wellness tips, and encouragement.

What sets RYZE mushroom coffee apart

As the founders of RYZE, Werner and Hossain, understand that there is fierce competition in the world of functional beverages and mushroom coffees. Yet what sets RYZE apart is the brand’s core mission: To help people feel better through simple, nourishing rituals. Werner and Hossain share that the mission drives everything they do, helping the brand stand out by reimagining coffee into something that genuinely supports overall wellness.

“Our flagship blend combines organic coffee with our Super6TM organic mushroom blend to deliver calm, sustained energy without the crash. It’s also formulated to support mental clarity, digestion, and overall immune support. All of our mushrooms are certified organic, sustainably grown in the USA, and tested for purity and potency. We’ve also expanded our offerings to meet different needs throughout the day, from our uplifting Mushroom Matcha and soothing Nighttime Hot Cocoa to caffeine-free options like Mushroom Chicory,” they share.

The brand’s strategic success in the mushroom coffee world is rooted in advice given to the founders by a former mentor. “One of our mentors once said to us that the key to success is to put yourself into positions to get lucky, as often as possible. For us, the way to create more of those opportunities has been through practicing extreme gratitude. It’s a mindset that helps us stay grounded and open, especially in the face of uncertainty. Gratitude shifts the way we experience things. Instead of labeling moments as simply good or bad, we try to look deeper and ask what we can be thankful for and what every situation teaches us,” says Werner and Hossain.

