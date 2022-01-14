Upgrade to an Air Fryer Oven While They’re $70 Off

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re using a traditional basket-style air fryer, it might be time to upgrade to an oven-style air fryer because of the discounts that you can obtain through these air fryer deals. Air fryer ovens offer more capacity so you can quickly cook whole meals, and they usually provide functions beyond air frying as well. If you’re interested, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $70 discount for the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, which brings its price down to just $80, nearly half its original price of $150.

The primary goal of the best air fryer brands and the best air fryer ovens is to make preparing meals easier, and that’s certainly what you can get from the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven. With its large capacity, you can cook a 10-inch pizza, more than 2 pounds of fries, or a 4-pound chicken, among the many other recipes that you’re willing to try. The air fryer oven is also a 10-in-1 appliance, with functions that include roasting, baking, dehydrating, and rotisserie. These additional capabilities unlock even more air fryer recipes for you to try out — you can even make some recipes yourself, once you get the hang of using the air fryer oven.

Whether you’re upgrading from a basket-style air fryer, or you want to enjoy the convenience of owning the kitchen appliance, you can’t go wrong with the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven. It’s an even better choice because of Best Buy’s $70 discount, which nearly halves its price to just $80 from its original price of $150. It’s unclear how long this deal will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Bella Pro Series 12.6-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

