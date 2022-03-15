This Tiny Air Fryer Is Only $20 at Best Buy in One-Day Flash Sale

This is one of those air fryer deals that you might want to snap up even if you already have a larger model. But don’t delay because it’s a one-day-only sale. You can buy the Bella Pro Series 2-quart analog air fryer for $20, 50% off the normal $40 list price only until 11:59 p.m. Central Time. This Bella Pro model is easy to use, a convenient size for sides or quick snacks, and the price fairly screams, “Buy Me!”

Bella manufactures a full line of air fryers with manual and digital controls with capacities of up to eight quarts. If you’re searching for the best large air fryers, this 2-quart capacity model certainly isn’t a candidate. This size air fryer is a great choice, however, when you’re cooking for just one or two people. It’s also excellent for preparing snacks or sides while you cook your main course in your conventional oven, on a stovetop, or even in a larger air fryer.

The Bella Pro Series 2-quart analog control model has 1,200 watts of power and can cook up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time. Bella’s circular heat technology helps prepare your food quickly and evenly. The power in this air fryer is such that there’s minimal or even no waiting time while the unit preheats.

Like most air fryers, the Bella Pro Series 2-quart model is a versatile cooker. Using little or no cooking oil, this model can boil, bake, roast, and reheat your food as well as air fry. You won’t need to take even a minute to figure out how to use this air fryer because the analog dials make your job as simple as possible. Adjust the cooking temperature from 175 to 400 degrees with the dial on the air fryer’s front and set the cooking time for up to 60 minutes with the dial on the top of the unit. As an added convenience and safety feature, when the cooking time ends, the heating unit automatically shuts off and sounds an audible alert so you’ll know your food is ready.

The matte black finish on the Bella Pro Series 2-quart analog air fryer fits in anywhere. Both the air fryer’s non-stick pan and crisping tray are dishwasher safe so cleanup is quick and easy.

You might consider buying several Bella Pro Series 2-quart analog air fryers as gifts to put away to use later, but even if you just buy one as your first air fryer or as a backup for a larger air fryer so you can cook multiple dishes at the same time, you’ll need to make this purchase today. Best Buy has the Bella Pro Series 2-quart analog air fryer for sale at half price for today only, selling for just $20 instead of the usual $40. The price is right so don’t hesitate if this deal meets your cooking needs.

