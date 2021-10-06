  1. Fitness
This Top-Rated Folding Treadmill Is Only $350 at Amazon Today

By
This Xterra treadmill conveniently folds up for storage.

As the temperatures start to dip, and exercise options become more limited, it can be really helpful to look to these treadmill deals for the perfect at-home solution. And right now, at Amazon, you can score $150 off the Xterra TR150 Folding Treadmill. It’s only $350, down from its regular price of $500. That’s a discount of 30% off. Act now and you can save a whole lot of money and gain a great deal of fitness, for only $350!

Whether you just want to keep up your steps, do some running, maintain your cardio or totally reinvent your fitness game, the Xterra TR150 Folding Treadmill could be for you. Not only is this treadmill handy, easy to use, and easily stored, it’s loaded with features to help you maintain your fitness, no matter what your experience level.

This treadmill combines the quality and performance you’re used to from treadmills at the gym, with the convenience of a machine that can be easily folded up and stored away. The fold-up design allows you to store or remove your treadmill at a moment’s notice. Guests coming over? Into the closet it goes. No fuss at all.

And talk about user friendly: The five-inch LCD Console is unbelievably easy to read, and it tracks all the essential workout feedback: Time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. To make things even more convenient, there are direct access speed keys, with presets, that allow you to take fast and regular control of your workouts. The hand pulse grips are conveniently located and can help you measure your workout metrics as well as stay safe. Meanwhile, there’s an adjustable incline, a cushioned deck, and 16-inch x 50-inch running surface, so you’re accommodated no matter what kind of run or walk you want to take. Convenient and loaded with features, this could be the ultimate treadmill for your home.

More treadmill deals

Do you want to check out a broader range of deals on treadmills offering an improved running or walking workout that you can get at home? We invite you to check out our roundup of the best treadmill deals, below.

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$350 $500
This treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 5-inch LCD. Manual incline setting and speeds to 10 mph. Folds to save space. more
Buy at Amazon

Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$330 $1,000
Easy-to-set-up treadmill has a 1.5 HP motor and can be set to run from 0 to 6.2 miles per hour. Heart rate pulse grips. Best for beginners or intermediate runners. more
Buy at Walmart

NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription

$2,500 $3,200
Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit with a 22-inch display. more
Buy at Best Buy

Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$430 $1,600
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate. more
Buy at Walmart

NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen Display

$597 $899
This equipment comes with one year of iFit membership, allowing you to select workouts from iFit's expansive library. Experience personalized training and runs that can mimic real-world terrain. more
Buy at Walmart

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

$699 $999
The Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill is packed with a plethora of features to provide comfort and entertainment for miles on end. It recalibrates every step with minimal noise, while also playing music. more
BUY NOW

