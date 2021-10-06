The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As the temperatures start to dip, and exercise options become more limited, it can be really helpful to look to these treadmill deals for the perfect at-home solution. And right now, at Amazon, you can score $150 off the Xterra TR150 Folding Treadmill. It’s only $350, down from its regular price of $500. That’s a discount of 30% off. Act now and you can save a whole lot of money and gain a great deal of fitness, for only $350!

Whether you just want to keep up your steps, do some running, maintain your cardio or totally reinvent your fitness game, the Xterra TR150 Folding Treadmill could be for you. Not only is this treadmill handy, easy to use, and easily stored, it’s loaded with features to help you maintain your fitness, no matter what your experience level.

This treadmill combines the quality and performance you’re used to from treadmills at the gym, with the convenience of a machine that can be easily folded up and stored away. The fold-up design allows you to store or remove your treadmill at a moment’s notice. Guests coming over? Into the closet it goes. No fuss at all.

And talk about user friendly: The five-inch LCD Console is unbelievably easy to read, and it tracks all the essential workout feedback: Time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. To make things even more convenient, there are direct access speed keys, with presets, that allow you to take fast and regular control of your workouts. The hand pulse grips are conveniently located and can help you measure your workout metrics as well as stay safe. Meanwhile, there’s an adjustable incline, a cushioned deck, and 16-inch x 50-inch running surface, so you’re accommodated no matter what kind of run or walk you want to take. Convenient and loaded with features, this could be the ultimate treadmill for your home.

