 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Researchers reveal which type of exercise helps with rheumatoid arthritis

By
man holding neck pain
Kindel Media / Pexels

As someone with a somewhat similar inflammatory autoimmune bone condition called ankylosing spondylitis, I can personally relate to many of the symptoms and struggles of those with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Just as certain types of exercise can help reduce inflammation in my spine and SI joints, the same applies to rheumatoid arthritis. Previous research shows that regular exercise can lower the levels of inflammatory markers in the body, as well as many other benefits that also come along with moving your muscles.

Exercise triggers certain hormones and cytokines or proteins that help modulate inflammation. Recently, researchers explored the value of blood-flow restricted resistance training for those with rheumatoid arthritis. Let’s explore.

The study

row of dumbbells
Ivan Samkov / Pexels

In a study published in the journal Disability and Rehabilitation, researchers analyzed a cross-sectional survey with the exercise preferences of 97 people with rheumatoid arthritis and a single-group trial of 12 participants. In this two-part study, the researchers aimed to explore the attitudes and preferences of individuals with rheumatoid arthritis toward blood flow restricted resistance training (BFR-RT) and to assess the impact of a progressive upper and lower body BFR-RT intervention. 

Recommended Videos

How does BFR-RT impact muscle strength, quality of life, functional capacity, and pain in individuals with RA?

What is blood-flow-restricted training?

-gym treadmill
Heyho / Pexels

BFR training or occlusion training involves placing a cuff around the working limb, such as your arm or leg, to help restrict some of the blood flow during exercise. Cuffing your limb and restricting blood flow to your arm during a resistance training exercise like a bicep curl allows you to use lighter weights while still allowing for muscle growth and strength.

Restricting blood flow induces metabolic stress within the muscle, similar to higher-intensity training, making it particularly useful for those who can’t lift heavier weights or perform more vigorous resistance training workouts.

The results

gym picture inside
Danielle Cerullo / Unsplash

The study revealed:

  • Upper- and lower-body blood flow-restricted resistance training can improve the outcomes of RA.
  • Those with RA preferred BFR-RT when supervised by an exercise professional, when it was low-to-moderate intensity, and no more than three sessions every week.
  • In the BFR-RT trial, 100% of the participants liked the program, and 81% were able to adhere to the workout sessions.
  • The BFR-RT trial resulted in notable improvements in functional performance in the lower extremities, muscle strength, and the perception of pain. There were no improvements in the quality of life.

Concluding thoughts

holding knee pain
Towfiqu Barbhuiya / Pexels

People with rheumatoid arthritis usually deal with frequent or even constant pain that can be a barrier to exercise. They might be more willing to complete a workout that they perceive to be less painful, such as BFR-RT, especially if they can get similar results without lifting the heavier weights. If they have to push through less discomfort, individuals might be better able to complete the workouts and experience the anti-inflammatory benefits. 

Overall, BFR-RT is another viable option for many people with rheumatoid arthritis, and this study shows it’s viewed more positively, has high adherence, and can improve strength and function.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

NASA-approved workout? Why jumping is a smarter way to exercise
Can jumping around improve your bone mineral density? It's time to bring out your inner kid and have some fun.
two men doing jumping jacks jumping working out

When I was a kid, I loved jumping on my trampoline in my back garden and just randomly jumping around like a happy little bunny. Most of us jump less and sit more as we grow into adulthood and the years go by, especially if we work a desk job on the computer. Researchers have found a range of benefits from jumping and rebounding (bouncing on a small one-person trampoline), including boosting muscle strength, balance, endurance, coordination, and quality of life.

In one study, NASA revealed that rebounding is more effective than running because this type of exercise uses gravity to optimize gains while conserving effort. The NASA scientists found that just 10 minutes of rebounding is 68% more efficient than 30 minutes of jogging because it expends less energy and exerts less stress on your joints and cardiovascular system. The rate of oxygen consumption was up to twice as efficient rebounding compared to treadmill running. Personally, I think jumping on a trampoline is way more fun than running on a treadmill. Let’s look at some of the research on jumping for your joints.

Read more
Maximize leg day: Study reveals the best rep ranges to grow glutes and quads
Man doing leg curl exercise on gym seated machine

If you spend all the time on your upper body and focus on getting those gains for your guns, you could risk the chicken leg situation — where those glutes and quads are significantly weaker and smaller proportionally to your upper body. There’s a good reason you hear so many powerlifters and gym buffs reminding you that you shouldn’t skip leg day.

Here at The Manual, we like to keep up with much of the latest research on optimizing men’s fitness and wellness. Of course, if you’ve made it to the gym or managed to get under the bar or pick up those dumbbells in the first place, you’re well on your way to fitness success, so you should proudly feel that sense of accomplishment. In a new study, researchers explored how adjusting weights and reps impacts muscle growth in the glutes and quads. Let’s check out the research on sculpting larger and more powerful thighs and the derriere.

Read more
This activity could help you live longer and healthier, and it isn’t running
Boost your heart health and longevity with this fun, socially interactive sport
Man outside playing tennis

While runners love setting off on foot, others prefer different types of physical activity. Swimming and running are beneficial ways to boost your heart health, cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength, and more, but we all have our preferences when it comes to exercise and sports. I enjoy swimming and running, but I also like to switch up my workouts to keep them more fun and interesting.

Researchers explored different types of physical activity and how they influence longevity, and one particular sport came out on top, beating swimming and jogging. Here’s the research.

Read more