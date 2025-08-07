 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Maximize leg day: Study reveals the best rep ranges to grow glutes and quads

By
Man doing leg curl exercise on gym seated machine
Nikolas JKD / Shutterstock

If you spend all the time on your upper body and focus on getting those gains for your guns, you could risk the chicken leg situation — where those glutes and quads are significantly weaker and smaller proportionally to your upper body. There’s a good reason you hear so many powerlifters and gym buffs reminding you that you shouldn’t skip leg day.

Here at The Manual, we like to keep up with much of the latest research on optimizing men’s fitness and wellness. Of course, if you’ve made it to the gym or managed to get under the bar or pick up those dumbbells in the first place, you’re well on your way to fitness success, so you should proudly feel that sense of accomplishment. In a new study, researchers explored how adjusting weights and reps impacts muscle growth in the glutes and quads. Let’s check out the research on sculpting larger and more powerful thighs and the derriere.

The study

man performing barbell back squat shirtless tattoo dark backround heavy weight
Binyaminmellish / Pexels

In a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, researchers looked at how increasing the intensity of the classic exercise, the squat, affected muscle forces. How does adjusting the load affect how the muscles are working? Does adding more weights or doing a higher number of reps shift the muscle emphasis more to the quads or the glutes?

Recommended Videos

The study involved 29 elite powerlifters from the Austrian team who completed squats at 70%, 75%, 80%, 85%, and 90% of their one-rep max. The study authors looked at force and movement data while the powerlifters were completing the squats at different intensities.

The study outcome

red weights Athletic man having workout and bodybuilding with barbells weight front squat setting style in gym and fitness club in dark tone
Mongkolchon Akesin / Shutterstock

The researchers revealed that:

  • Increasing the intensity of the squats resulted in higher muscle forces, especially in the gluteus maximus. 
  • With heavy squats, the glutes had nearly double the force production compared to the quads. The hamstrings and quads had lower muscle force production.

They noted that heavier squats better activate the glute muscles, and lighter weights with higher reps might be more effective for torching those quads.

Concluding thoughts

Man wearing black T-shirt doing dumbbell squat exercise on wooden floor
Ruig Santos / Adobe Stock

This study was conducted on Austrian powerlifters, so these results might not be the same for everyone in the general population. This study shows that adjusting the load during those barbell squats can better activate those glutes, which could enhance glute growth and strength more over time.

Related: 
10,000 steps? Not anymore — Researchers reveal the new daily step goal

If we have goals of zoning in more on specific muscles, when we delve into the nitty-gritty, it seems that heavier squats can be superior for lighting up those glutes, whereas lighter loads with higher reps could be more effective for better emphasizing the quads.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Can exercise snacking combat the harms of sitting all day? Researchers explore
If your busy schedule leaves you short on gym time, give bite-sized exercise snacking a try.
Man exercising in the office at work Bulgarian split squat

When I bought a stand-up desk, I also made an effort to spend a little more time getting up and moving around instead of just sitting at my computer for hours. I definitely noticed a difference and felt a little more positive, productive, and energized. Exercise snacking is surging in popularity as our busy schedules leave us short on gym time.

The benefits of bite-sized portions and microdosing fitness

Read more
Cut your gym time by 40% without sacrificing gains — Study reveals workout hack
Can you really build muscle in less time? Check out this workout method for the busy exercise enthusiasts.
man holding two dumbbells on bench

With our busy schedules, gym time is often limited. It’s a common belief that you have to power through rounds and rounds and hours and hours at the gym to make any serious headway, but research reveals that even shorter durations of exercise can yield results. I feel a sense of accomplishment even after I’ve squeezed in a 15-minute workout, whether it’s a slow yoga session, a jog around the block, lifting some weights, or working my way through an aerobics and bodyweight exercise circuit.

Recently, researchers unveiled a workout hack that could cut your gym time by 40% without sacrificing those gains. Let’s check out the latest research.

Read more
What’s aquatic HIIT and why are people taking a dip? New study reveals benefits
Aqua HIIT combines strength training and aerobic exercise, but with less stress on the joints due to the buoyancy of the water.
Aqua aerobics in water sport center, indoor swimming pool, recreational leisure

High-intensity interval training is all the rage among fitness enthusiasts everywhere, who power through hard-hitting sessions. This type of exercise is certainly high-intensity, hence the name, and it involves a series of working and rest periods, such as riding a Peloton and alternating between 30-45 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest. The idea is to perform exercises that get your heart rate up quickly, allowing you to be efficient with your time, typically to around 80-95% of your maximum heart rate for a high-intensity workout. 

On land, shall we say, HIIT enthusiasts would power through moves like treadmill sprints, rounds of boxing, the SkiErg, rowing machine, battle ropes, and sled pulls. HIIT provides numerous benefits; for example, research indicates that a short-term interval training program enhances anaerobic metabolism, which is beneficial for weight loss. You’ll also build muscle mass, boost your cardiovascular endurance, and more. HIIT has been shown to improve cardiac function and how your heart functions, including transporting nutrients and oxygen and maintaining blood flow.

Read more