Eating organic can be difficult: Did Green Chef make it easier?

Should you try Green Chef?

By
There are many meal delivery service options out there, but which one is actually worth the money and your consideration? If you are more health-conscious and quality ingredients are a priority for you, Green Chef may be a great option.

I had the pleasure of trying out Green Chef’s meal service, so I am able to share my honest, firsthand experience with you. Keep reading to learn if going organic really matters, what makes Green Chef stand out, the company’s pros and cons, and more!

Are organic meals always better?

Christine VanDoren / The Manual

In recent years, there has been a lot of debate around whether eating organic is actually necessary. Organic meals are often marketed as the healthier, more ethical choice — and there’s truth to that. Organic foods typically contain fewer pesticides, avoid synthetic additives, and are produced using environmentally friendly practices. 

If you are looking to reduce your exposure to chemicals added to foods or support sustainable agriculture, organic meals can be a smart option. However, “organic” doesn’t automatically mean “healthier” or “tastier.” Nutritional quality still depends on the ingredients and how meals are prepared. 

Green Chef is a USDA-certified organic company, and they promise organic, fresh produce in every meal kit. That being said, the meals I received did each have a note stating that a certain food wasn’t actually organic due to availability, but they did at least put the effort into making the customer aware.

But organic labels aside, it’s important to consider overall meal quality. If you’re simply trying to eat better, meals rich in vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains — organic or not — are what truly matter. So while organic meals can be better, it depends on your priorities: environmental impact, taste, nutrition, or cost.

What makes Green Chef different from other meal kits?

Christine VanDoren / The Manual

As mentioned before, Green Chef stands out in the crowded meal kit market by being the first USDA-certified organic company of its kind. This focus on high-quality, organic ingredients and sustainability is a key differentiator. 

Unlike many competitors that prioritize convenience or variety, Green Chef leans into health-focused, nutrition-packed meals across multiple dietary preferences, and you can choose between Mediterranean, keto, protein-packed, calorie-smart, plant-based, quick & easy, gluten-free, and gut & brain health when selecting your plan. Many meal kit services give you a few different options, but I have never seen one that focuses on gut and brain health, so that stood out to me personally.

It’s also important to note that each meal arrives pre-measured, with sauces and seasonings already made, which significantly cuts down prep time. However, cooking still ended up taking me about 30 to 45 minutes. The instructions are clear, even for beginners, and the final dishes often feel more like restaurant-quality meals than DIY dinners, so that’s a great bonus.

Do healthy Green Chef meals taste good?

Christine VanDoren / The Manual

Healthy eating often gets a bad rap for being bland or boring, but Green Chef meals prove that nutritious food can be flavorful and satisfying. I was a fan of each of the three meals I tried. While some were certainly better than others, the Green Chef meals were satisfying and enjoyable overall. 

Green Chef also offers new meals every week, so if you did want to utilize this meal delivery service on a consistent basis, you wouldn’t get bored and would be able to enjoy various flavors with every shipment.

Also, while you could select “calorie-smart” for your meal plan, the portion sizes I received were quite generous and left me feeling full but not overstuffed. This makes you feel like you are getting your money’s worth.

Are premium Green Chef meals affordable?

Christine VanDoren / The Manual

Green Chef markets itself as a premium meal kit, and with that premium label comes a higher price tag. Each meal starts at $11.99, which makes it more pricey than many other meal services. While the ingredients are high-quality and the recipes are unique and tasty, do you want to pay $12 a meal?

That’s going to depend on your own personal circumstances. How much do you value the convenience while still getting quality meals? You still have to cook everything, so the meal kit isn’t as much of a time-saver as prepared meals would be; for some, that would be a deterrent, but for those who really enjoy the process of cooking the meals themselves and not having to worry about putting in the mental effort of having to decide what to eat to keep things interesting, it wouldn’t.

Should you go organic with Green Chef?

Christine VanDoren / The Manual

If you’re curious about eating organic but don’t want to overhaul your entire grocery routine, Green Chef makes the transition easy. The company handles sourcing, prepping, and planning, allowing you to enjoy high-quality organic meals with minimal effort. While not every ingredient is organic due to availability, Green Chef is transparent when that’s the case. Their meals are fresh, flavorful, and aligned with clean eating habits. If you value sustainability, convenience, and health-conscious recipes, going organic with Green Chef could be a great choice for you!

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
