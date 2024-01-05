 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! Nike’s best running shoes are 30% off right now

mleung
By
A side view of the Nike Vaporfly 3.
Nike

Run (don’t walk) to catch one of the best Nike deals of the season. Step your shoe game up and get select styles of the Nike Vaporfly 3 for just $182. That’s 30% off the original $260 price tag. This reworked sneaker is the perfect combination of style and functionality, made for runners, walkers, and everyone in-between whether you’re outdoors, on a track, or treadmill. It’s also available in a variety of colors, so you can pick the perfect match for your wardrobe.

Why you should buy the Nike Vaporfly 3

No matter your speed, you’ll be stepping out in comfort. The Vaporfly 3 has tried and true features along with new additions, like light padding at the tongue to reduce lace pressure at the top of your foot, a brand new waffle outsole with perforations to save weight and deliver high-quality traction no matter the weather, an offset heel seam to keep your heel free from friction, and specially-selected Flyknit yarn engineered zones at the forefront so you can propel your performance to the next level.

Recommended Videos

Don’t worry about sweat as you stride. The shoe provides an ample amount of breathability while soft and supportive yarns give customized comfort as the cool design conforms to your foot. So there’s no need to slow down or take breaks to adjust, keeping you on your a-game. Even more comfort features include a bulged out midsole by the heel to help reduce weight on the inside of the foot for a more stable ride and an updated thin outsole rubber made with less material (without sacrificing durability) to help reduce outsole weight and thickness.

Related

The shoe also includes one-of-a-kind technology for ultimate comfort. It’s fitted with ZoomX foam at the underfoot for a smoother transition through your stride. The ZoomX is Nike’s most responsive foam which enhances running from heel to toe by unlocking more energy return, for a springy step and bouncy feel.

Run, jump, and step in style with increased performance in the Nike Vaporfly 3. Take advantage and snag this elevated shoe for just $182 (originally $260) so you can save 30% on select style. Add these to your cart so you can hit the ground running.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
mleung
mleung
Timex, known for sleek, timeless watches, is having a huge sale so you can save 30% on select styles.
Try a pair of Puma running shoes for 30 days — for free
Puma Deviate Nitro 2 running shoes on the floor.

Looking for the best running shoe deals? How about trying out a pair of running shoes for 30 days entirely for free? That's exactly what Puma has to offer via its 30-day test run scheme. It's the ideal way to check if the running shoes you've bought are a good fit. If they're not, you can simply send them back hassle-free. For anyone keen to know more and garner some recommendations for great Puma running shoes, let's take a look at what to know.

Why you should try the Puma 30-day test run scheme
Responsible for some of the best running shoes around, Puma is always a good brand to consider. It's even more appealing when you can try out shoes for 30 days entirely risk-free.

Read more
One of Nike’s best pairs of road running shoes are 30% off right now
A pair of the Nike Pegasus Turbo, white color.

Now that temperatures are starting to fall you can finally get your run on again. But if you don't have a good pair of running shoes available, then the heat might not be the only excuse you've had to stay off the road. The Nike Pegasus Turbo, already some of the best shoes you can get, are discounted at 30% off while this deal lasts. It takes the $150 shoes down to $105 for a savings of $45. Again, that's only while this deal lasts. So be sure to tap the button below and secure your pair today, or keep reading to see why this deal turned our heads.

Why you should buy a pair of Nike Pegasus Turbos
The Nike Pegasus Turbo are created to go fast while respecting the needs of the environment. To maintain good running quality, the Nike Pegasus Turbo are made light, using strong fibers and foam to keep your feet safe and supported without pulling them down with weight. The base is made with Nike ZoomX foam, which is flexible as you roll your ankle into the next step, but also provides a firm surface to land onto once your stride is complete. Meanwhile, the tops of the Nike Pegasus Turbo are created from breathable fibers that provide for a unique look and comfortable jog. You'll definitely want to keep these shoes clean to show off your new look.

Read more
Adidas is having a huge sale on running shoes — Save up to 40%
A man wearing Adidas shoes and socks.

For the best running shoe deals, check out Adidas's running shoes sale with up to 40% off some fantastic choice of footwear. Whether you need some new running shoes for the road or some trail running options, there's something here for you. While we recommend clicking through to check out the sale for yourself as there are so many options, we've also picked out a few highlights to help guide you and get you on the right (running) path.

What to shop for in the Adidas running shoes sale
Adidas makes some of the best men's running shoes as well as the best trail running shoes so it's a smart move to buy from the company. Its pedigree is well-established with many major sports stars using its products over the years.

Read more