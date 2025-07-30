 Skip to main content
Nama-stay strange in Miami yoga classes, featuring bunnies, goats, and more

Spice up your yoga class and surround yourself with fluffy animals

By
rabbit bunny
Simona R / Pixabay

Just when you think you’ve heard it all, the hot-spot glitzy city of Miami can change your mind in an instant with some of the strangest, craziest yoga classes you’ve ever heard of. Puppy yoga is increasingly popular, but you can also stretch and pose alongside other animals if you take a trip to Miami or just happen to live there.

I always find myself more focused and productive after a good yoga session. I honestly didn’t fully understand the benefits of yoga until I tried it for myself many years ago. Since then, I’ve found myself randomly doing poses because they just feel good.

Let’s check out the nuttiest, most unusual yoga classes in the bustling metropolis of Miami, Florida.

The most unusual and interesting yoga classes

Man doing cow pose exercise yoga
RealPeopleStudio / Shutterstock

From 420 yoga and cannabis classes to posing with puppies and goats, Miami certainly has plenty of options for yogis to choose from when you’re looking to switch things up a bit and try something new. From DJs and nightclubs to other interesting, fun locations, you’ll definitely experience the Miami vibe while boosting your flexibility. 

Puppies

woman with puppy yoga
Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Puppies bring an undeniable extra cuteness factor to any yoga class, bringing a whole new meaning to ‘downward dog.’ At the Puppy Sphere in Miami, you can stretch your body in a beginner-friendly class surrounded by a litter of fluffy little puppies. The best part is that after class, you get to cuddle the pups.

Bunnies

rabbit bunny Fee Loona Pixabay
Fee Loona / Pixabay

The Bunny Yogi offers yoga studio classes typically with a slower flow, with fluffy bunnies shaking their pom-pom tails. While they do happen to go to the bathroom more regularly than some other small creatures, the staff clean it up, so you can focus on the relaxing part. Plus, you get to cuddle the bunnies after class.

Goats

goat yoga
Vivian Cai / Unsplash

For those who don’t want to be cooped up inside a shiny, polished studio, goat yoga is held outdoors at Pinto’s Farm in Miami, where you enjoy a 40-minute flow while the goats stroll around in a fun, wellness experience out in nature. When you’re in tabletop pose, a curious goat could quite possibly climb up onto your back. You can also cuddle the goats and other animals and take pictures after class.

Baby capybaras

baby capybara on the grass
Haki Osk / Unsplash

While capybaras can grow larger, up to the same size as a 150-pound human, baby capybaras are small enough to wander around your yoga class. Jungle Island in Miami has trained staff to take care of the baby capybaras while you stretch and pose on a straw mat that’s safe for the capybaras, since they like being mischievous and chewing through things.

