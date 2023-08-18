Great for workouts, these water-resistant wireless earbuds are $20, right now

If you take a look at any guide that covers the best fitness gear for runners, or any type of workout really, you’re always going to find a pair of headphones recommended. That’s because pretty much everyone enjoys listening to music, podcasts, or some form of audio while they grind out their exercises. Music can provide you with exactly the motivation you need to power through a tough exercise or run. But also, typically, a good pair of earbuds can be pricey. That’s not so for the JVC True Wireless Earbuds, which even include a charging case. Normally $25, and already a great price, you can grab them at Best Buy today for a measly $20. That’s about the cost of a burger or two, and you’ll save $5 to put toward whatever you want, too. Hurry, this deal won’t last very long.

Why you should buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds

Featuring a simple design that offers a lightweight experience via two secure earpieces, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant with an auto on-off function for easy use. They turn off when you take them out of your ears and turn back on when you put them in.

Recommended Videos

Of course, more importantly, they deliver excellent sound thanks to dual high-quality 11mm neodymium magnets with a punchy sound. Touch controls on the earbuds make it easy to control playback too, or calls, as you can take or ignore calls, change volume, and swap tracks as needed.

Long battery life is available with 22 hours total possible thanks to the internal batteries in the earbuds plus the charging case which gets you a quick power boost if you’re out and about and can’t get to an outlet. A quick charge of 15 minutes will get you another 90 minutes of playback — pretty impressive and useful in a pinch. Integrated microphones allow you to take calls hands-free from the earbuds and tap into voice assistant compatibility.

Normally $25, which is a fantastic price as-is, Best Buy is offering the JVC True Wireless Earbuds for $20. But you’ll also get a four-month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, for new subscribers only, and a SiriusXM four-month premier subscription via digital access — no car needed. Hurry, though, this deal ends on August 20th, which leaves only a couple of days to take advantage.

Editors' Recommendations