 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

NASA-approved workout? Why jumping is a smarter way to exercise

Can jumping around improve your bone mineral density? It's time to bring out your inner kid and have some fun.

By
two men doing jumping jacks jumping working out
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

When I was a kid, I loved jumping on my trampoline in my back garden and just randomly jumping around like a happy little bunny. Most of us jump less and sit more as we grow into adulthood and the years go by, especially if we work a desk job on the computer. Researchers have found a range of benefits from jumping and rebounding (bouncing on a small one-person trampoline), including boosting muscle strength, balance, endurance, coordination, and quality of life.

In one study, NASA revealed that rebounding is more effective than running because this type of exercise uses gravity to optimize gains while conserving effort. The NASA scientists found that just 10 minutes of rebounding is 68% more efficient than 30 minutes of jogging because it expends less energy and exerts less stress on your joints and cardiovascular system. The rate of oxygen consumption was up to twice as efficient rebounding compared to treadmill running. Personally, I think jumping on a trampoline is way more fun than running on a treadmill. Let’s look at some of the research on jumping for your joints.

The benefits of jumping around

rebounder trampoline people jumping outside
Andrii Zhuk / Unsplash

An interesting study of moderately active osteopenic men showed that:

  • After six months of resistance training or jump training, both the whole body and lumbar spine bone mineral density significantly increased. This increase in bone mineral density was maintained at 12 months, showing more lasting effects.
  • Osteocalcin significantly increased after 12 months of resistance training or jumping exercise. Osteocalcin plays a crucial role in the formation and mineralization of bone and binds to calcium and phosphate ions.
Recommended Videos

The researchers pointed out that both resistance training and jumping exercises are safe and feasible, even for those with osteopenia. 

What is osteopenia?

Pelvis hip bone health skeleton
Magda Ehlers / Pexels

Osteopenia is a condition where the bone mineral density is below normal, but it isn’t low enough to warrant a diagnosis of osteoporosis. In a way, osteopenia is the warning zone before osteoporosis develops. Osteoporosis is the more severe form of bone loss.

Can jumping help to relieve pain?

man doing jump rope black and white pic gym exercise
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Interestingly, this same study also revealed that jumping exercises or resistance training sessions could help with pain and tiredness. The pain and fatigue ratings dropped following six and 12 months of resistance training and jumping exercise sessions.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Is dancing the ultimate mind-body workout to lift your mood? Researchers explore
dancing man

As a musician, I love music and boogying on down, as they said in the 70s. When we time-travel to the '80s, we can immerse ourselves in the new wave of synths and fierce kick drums booming below buttery smooth lead vocals. Of course, the 90s and 2000s also brought fun, dancy beats that still make us want to get our muscles moving, as music is truly timeless.

Is dancing really a form of exercise with health benefits? The research certainly concludes that dancing is good for our bodies and minds. Previous studies have revealed that dancing raises your heart rate and provides benefits similar to those of other types of exercise, such as running. Dancing expends enough energy to reach moderate or vigorous physical activity levels and intensities that are beneficial for your wellness. A large study of 48,000 people found that moderate-intensity dancing is linked to a lower risk of heart disease. 

Read more
Can exercise snacking combat the harms of sitting all day? Researchers explore
If your busy schedule leaves you short on gym time, give bite-sized exercise snacking a try.
Man exercising in the office at work Bulgarian split squat

When I bought a stand-up desk, I also made an effort to spend a little more time getting up and moving around instead of just sitting at my computer for hours. I definitely noticed a difference and felt a little more positive, productive, and energized. Exercise snacking is surging in popularity as our busy schedules leave us short on gym time.

The benefits of bite-sized portions and microdosing fitness

Read more
Cut your gym time by 40% without sacrificing gains — Study reveals workout hack
Can you really build muscle in less time? Check out this workout method for the busy exercise enthusiasts.
man holding two dumbbells on bench

With our busy schedules, gym time is often limited. It’s a common belief that you have to power through rounds and rounds and hours and hours at the gym to make any serious headway, but research reveals that even shorter durations of exercise can yield results. I feel a sense of accomplishment even after I’ve squeezed in a 15-minute workout, whether it’s a slow yoga session, a jog around the block, lifting some weights, or working my way through an aerobics and bodyweight exercise circuit.

Recently, researchers unveiled a workout hack that could cut your gym time by 40% without sacrificing those gains. Let’s check out the latest research.

Read more