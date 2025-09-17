Is running the king of fast calorie burn? Here’s the scoop on calorie-burning

Running will always be a staple in fitness fashion, but numerous other fitness fads and trends come and go. I enjoy running around my neighborhood, which is filled with lots of colorful tweeting birds, vibrant flowers, and canopies of oak trees. Most people looking to lose weight agree that running is an effective way to torch calories, especially when done at a faster pace and higher intensity. Increasing your heart rate boosts calorie-burning.

Short on time? Head out for a quick run

Researchers have found that running burns calories faster, so it’s an excellent choice if you’re short on time, but you still want to get your muscles moving. It’s definitely worth the sweat. For example, in one study comparing running on a treadmill to the 12-3-30 incline walking treadmill workout, running torched the same amount of calories seven minutes faster. Just like the calories burned, the minutes add up, and busy people might find running more convenient to pencil into their schedule. Let’s delve into the calories burned when running.

How many calories do you burn when running?

Of course, running at a faster pace will burn more calories than a slower pace. Here are the estimated calories burned when running:

You can burn between 280 and 520 calories running for 30 minutes , according to ACE Fitness and running specialist David Weiner.

, according to ACE Fitness and running specialist David Weiner. Running for one mile burns approximately 100 calories, but the exact number depends on factors such as body weight and running pace, according to the American Council on Exercise.

Why is running so efficient for torching calories?

Running is so efficient when it comes to calorie-burning because it activates so many muscles in your body and ramps up your heart rate. Your lungs have to work harder, and your heart has to pump more blood because you’re using up a lot of energy. It’s also convenient, time-efficient, and doesn’t require any fancy equipment or a gym membership, though you probably want to invest in a good pair of running shoes.

Running on an incline

In a study published in the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications, researchers evaluated the impact of hill training on performance and fitness in competitive middle- and long-distance runners. The 32 athletes ran distances ranging from 800m to 10,000m. They were divided into two groups: a control group that only completed endurance training and an experimental group that completed endurance training and two sessions of hill workouts every week. The study ended after 12 weeks.

All athletes were similar at the start of the study in terms of their VO2 max scores, resting heart rate, speed endurance, and race times.

The power of incline running for your fitness

The study results revealed that the experimental group, who ran on hills, had significant enhancements in their VO2 max, speed endurance, and resting heart rate. In contrast, the control group didn’t experience the same significant improvements. The researchers also noted that these enhancements in speed endurance were achieved without increasing the risk of injury. Other research confirms these results.

So, if you really want to burn calories faster, it may be time to go running. If you want to take your fitness to the next level, try running on a hill or using an incline treadmill.