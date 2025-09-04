How does exercise boost learning and memory? The power of movement and BDNF

I’ve seen growing research on the benefits of exercise for your brain. Even after a light yoga session or a jog around the block, I can personally attest that I feel more focused and productive, so I’m not surprised by the research that backs it up. Researchers found that individuals who completed more moderate to vigorous exercise had better scores on memory tests. They were also more active in general and spent less time sitting.

Moving our muscles is good for our brains because it enhances neuronal activity, which refers to the chemical and electrical signals generated and transmitted by neurons in our brains. The research continues to highlight this connection along with the benefits of exercise. Let’s explore how exercise boosts BDNF, and how that impacts your brain, learning, and memory.

What is BDNF?

Brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, is a protein and neurotransmitter modulator that helps the functioning of neurons in your brain and spinal cord. BDNF is protective for the brain and plays a crucial role in learning and memory, as well as neurogenesis — the formation of new neurons (nerve cells).

BDNF protects your brain from degeneration

Interestingly, lower levels of BDNF have been linked to neurodegenerative conditions involving a loss of neurons, such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. Researchers have highlighted the potential benefits of BDNF in preventing and managing various conditions, including diabetes.

Boosting BDNF with exercise

Certain foods, such as blueberries and fatty fish, may help increase BDNF levels in the brain. Additionally, exercise can boost BDNF levels. Researchers and experts believe that exercise can improve memory and cognition by increasing blood flow, raising BDNF, and stimulating neurotransmitters. Exercise prompts the hippocampus in your brain to form new neurons. The hippocampus is the part of your brain involved in memory and learning.

Multiple studies have concluded that physical activity boosts the levels of BDNF in the brain, which could be why you feel sharper and more focused after a good workout.

The power of aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercise and high-intensity sessions are particularly effective in raising BDNF levels and contributing to neuroprotection, better memory and mood, and a reduced risk of dementia.

So, whether you prefer running, swimming, cycling, or even dancing, when you move your muscles, your brain will also thank you.