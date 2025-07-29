 Skip to main content
Here’s how to use the popular 5/20 method for bulging biceps and serious gains

This old-school technique involves varying rep ranges and weight combinations for serious gains

Fit strong man doing biceps curl with barbell in gym
We hear about plenty of workout methods and fitness trends that are all the rage one minute and falling out of favor the next. There’s nothing wrong with the good old-fashioned three sets of 10 at a moderate weight, but of course, exploring other tricks of the trade could help you optimize your gains. 

The popular 5/20 method is one that’s stuck around for good reason because this old-school technique is the go-to for countless powerlifters and exercise enthusiasts. When it comes to building bulging biceps and more powerful arms, the 5/20 method is worth a try. Let’s explore how it works.

What is the 5/20 method?

Man doing preacher curls.
The 5/20 weightlifting method usually involves picking one to four exercises that light up the same muscle group, such as those biceps in your upper arms or perhaps your biceps and your triceps. You start lifting heavier weights at a smaller rep count before making your way up to using lighter weights and higher reps within the same set or with the same one to four movements of your choice.

row of dumbbells
For example, you can choose your exercises, say dumbbell bicep curls, preacher curls, and the bent-over dumbbell row, and try the 5/20 workout style laid out below:

  • Start with a heavy weight you can only lift for five reps, and curl those biceps
  • Next, you decrease the weight and increase your reps to 10 with more bicep curls
  • Now you can decrease the weight even more and aim for 15 reps of preacher curls
  • Finally, finish up with a lighter weight and go for 20 reps of the bent-over dumbbell row
If you’d prefer to stick to one single exercise, you can do it that way too.

What are the benefits of the 5/20 method?

Man wearing gray vest doing bent-over barbell row
Lifters use the 5/20 method to enhance muscle growth and endurance by working with varying reps and weight combinations. While it’s commonly used to target the arms, you can also hit other major muscle groups to promote hypertrophy. Research shows that staying dedicated to your resistance training amplifies muscle growth and power, and the 5/20 method is an effective method of resistance training.

Because you’re powering through higher reps closer to burnout, you’ll really light up your chosen muscle group. This workout method is an excellent choice for many people because you can lift the heavier weights at the beginning of your workout when you’re less fatigued, tapering off to your lighter reps at the end as you get more tired.

Man bending down to pick up barbell for bent-over barbell row close up of feet and hands and barbell
The full 20 reps might be too much for beginners, and this workout method might be more suitable for people who have a bit more experience with weightlifting. You can also incorporate a 5/20 biceps workout into your routine, either at the end of your pull day or upper body day, or try a 5/20 biceps workout followed by a 5/20 triceps session.

