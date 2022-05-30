Exercise Equipment Memorial Day Sale: Save on Bowflex, NordicTrack

If you’re a fitness nut looking to capitalize on Memorial Day sales, you’re in luck, as there’s a lot of great exercise gear seeing Memorial Day discounts right now. Exercise equipment we’re seeing discounted ranges from adjustable dumbbells to connected rowers, and from adjustable kettlebells to folding treadmills. Many pieces of exercise equipment are seeing discounts of more than 50% off their regular price this Memorial Day sales season, and included are top brands such as Bowflex and NordicTrack. With so much of the best at-home workout equipment available at a discount right now, you’ll want to read on for more details.

Exercise Equipment Memorial Day Sale: Today’s Best Deals

FitRx SmartBell Adjustable Dumbbell — $99, was $199

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell — $120, was $150

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill — $292, was $500

ProForm Sport E2.0 Smart Elliptical — $297, was $497

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $380, was $430

Hydrow Connected Rower — $1,995, was $2,495

FitRx SmartBell Adjustable Dumbbell — $99, was $199

Why Buy

Weight range of 5 to 52 pounds

Customizable increments

Space-saving design

Durable storage rack included

Dumbbells are a great way to take on the best arm workouts, and with an adjustable dumbbell, you don’t have to buy an entire set to get a full weight range. The FitRx SmartBell is adjustable from 5 to 52 pounds, and it’s able to do so at custom increments. A quick-adjust dial adds or removes weight, and an anti-slip handle and safety lock keeps plates secure during your workouts. Another benefit of an adjustable dumbbell is its space-saving design, and the FitRx SmartBell even comes with a durable storage rack that holds plates when they aren’t in use.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell — $120, was $150

Why Buy

Space-saving design

Resistance range of 8 to 42 pounds

Access to trainer-led exercises

1-year JRNY membership included

If you’re looking to tackle the best kettlebell workouts, there’s no better way to do so than with an adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell is one of the best adjustable kettlebells on the market. It’s backed by the legendary Bowflex name, and it’s able to take the place of six kettlebells in your home gym, as it provides resistance that ranges from 8 to 40 pounds. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell also comes with a free one-year JRNY membership, allowing you access to instructional videos and workouts. Its space-saving design will please all of the workout minimalists, and will have you engaging in quality workouts from nearly any room in your home.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill — $293, was $500

Why Buy

Great for smaller spaces

Digital quick speed control

Comfort cell cushioning

Connects to iFit

If you’re curious about how to start running and are looking for a great way to build a running routine, perhaps the only thing better than a Memorial Day sale on all sorts of exercise equipment is catching a treadmill Memorial Day sale. The Weslo Cadence G 5.9i folding treadmill is a great option for running beginners, or for anyone who wants a treadmill and has limited space for it. It delivers excellent performance with a 2.25-horsepower drive system, and has comfort cell cushioning that reduces the impact on your joints. The Weslo Cadence G 5.9i folding treadmill is also iFit-enabled, giving you access to top trainers, global workouts, studio classes, and personalized workouts.

ProForm Sport E2.0 Smart Elliptical — $297, was $497

Why Buy

iFit compatibility

5-inch-high contrast display

12 levels of resistance

Front-mounted transport wheels

With the ProForm Sport E2.0 smart elliptical you can bring interactive personal training right into your living room. It’s iFit enabled, allowing you to connect to top trainers, global and personalized workouts, as well as studio classes. You’ll be able to interact with all of this on the elliptical’s 5-inch high-contrast display, which also shows your cadence, distance, estimated calorie burn, and other important workout stats. Twelve levels of resistance are accessible with the ProForm Sport E2.0 smart elliptical, and an inertia-enhanced flywheel maintains a smooth rotation with each stride so you can work toward your fitness goals in comfort. At the end of your workout, the ProForm Sport E2.0 smart elliptical stows away nicely in a closet or room corner, and moves easily with front-mounted transport wheels.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $380, was $430

Why Buy

Space-saving design

Free 1-year JRNY membership included

Easy weight adjustment

Total body results

If some explosive biceps and triceps are something you’d like to walk away from a workout with, an adjustable dumbbell set is a great way to do so. The Bowlfex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are some of the best adjustable dumbbells on the market, as they’re backed by the Bowflex name and even include a free one-year JRNY membership. This gets you access to on-demand trainers and personalized workouts, and with the Bowlfex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, you’ll get total body results, as its wider weight range allows for heavy exercises as well as lighter exercises. The dumbbells are adjustable from 5 to 52 pounds, and they adjust in increments of 2.5 pounds. This is accomplished easily with the turn of a dial.

Hydrow Connected Rower — $1,995, was $2,495

Why Buy

Access to live and on-demand classes

Whole body fitness

Digital adjustable resistance

22-inch HD touchscreen

A rowing machine is always considered a part of the best at-home workout equipment, and the Hydrow connected rower makes great proof as to why. It gives you 24-hour access to classes for all experience levels, and access to live broadcasts and over 1,000 pre-recorded river and studio rowing sessions. It uses a computer-controlled electromagnetic drag mechanism that makes for a smooth rowing experience that’s as close as it gets to being on the water. Digital adjustable resistance makes it possible to row a single scull or an eight-person boat, and a sweat-proof, 22-inch, high-definition touchscreen monitor makes all of this an even more immersive experience.

Editors' Recommendations