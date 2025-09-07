Does more muscle mean better sexual function? Researchers explore the connection

Researchers have found that erectile dysfunction (ED) is associated with lower testosterone levels, a higher body mass index, and a higher degree of obesity. In the literature, factors that play a role in causing or worsening ED include physical inactivity, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic syndrome.

Researchers have also revealed how doing resistance training and regular exercise can help increase testosterone levels in men and improve sexual function.

The science on exercise and sexual function

Numerous studies have concluded that resistance training can drastically improve erectile dysfunction, especially when combined with aerobic exercise. Getting your muscles moving increases muscle strength and enhances heart health, as well as overall fitness.

How much should you exercise to improve sexual function?

While there’s no consensus or magic number just yet, some researchers suggest aiming for 40 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic exercise four times per week to reduce ED. They noted that 160 minutes of weekly exercise for six months contributes to decreasing erectile problems in men with ED.

In another study of men over 50, dedicating themselves to 12 weeks of endurance-resistance training increased serum testosterone levels, improved sexual function, and enhanced muscle strength, while also decreasing fat mass.

There are strong links between erectile function and muscle quality and pelvic floor health, and researchers point out that building muscle mass and strength with resistance training can positively impact sexual wellness. Recent research has explored the connection between muscle mass and sexual function, yielding interesting results.

New research results

A scientific analysis published in Sexual Medicine Reviews involved data from 32 studies. The study authors concluded that higher levels of skeletal muscle mass and strength were associated with healthier sexual function, particularly in men with diabetes, obesity, and other ED risk factors.

They also noted that having a stronger hand grip correlates with a lower risk of erectile dysfunction.

The takeaway

While sexual dysfunction and ED can be complicated with multiple factors at play, these mounting studies highlight the power of lifting weights and cardio for sexual wellness. Working out boosts muscle mass, blood flow, vascular function, and testosterone levels, while also lowering inflammation and improving quality of life and overall health. Staying committed to your exercise routine pays off in the bedroom, too.