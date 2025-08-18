Does more exercise mean better gut health? Scientists reveal fascinating link

The importance of gut health can’t be underestimated. I wrote the book “Untangling the Web of Dysfunction” (soon available on Amazon) alongside the talented, dually-trained naturopathic and conventional doctor, Kirti Kalidas. Dr. Kalidas shared much of his expansive knowledge and wanted me to write an entire chapter on how disease begins in the gut because your digestive health is like the root of your tree, and healing your gut can be pivotal for your overall wellness.

The importance of gut health

Previous research shows that the gut microbiome (the microbes and bacteria in your digestive system) plays a crucial role in your metabolism, digestion, and the functioning of your immune system. A healthy microbiome could help lower the risk of certain chronic diseases.

Lots of things can help to heal the gut, including certain herbs, dietary changes, and keeping up with your workout routine. Researchers are exploring how the positive impact of regular physical activity on the microbiome could potentially lower the risk of colon cancer and inflammatory bowel disease. Aerobic exercise in particular seems to be a key player in encouraging the growth of this good bacteria and ramping up the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids that are important for gut health. Let’s check out some of the latest research on the fascinating link between exercise and the gut microbiome.

Diversifying the microbiome: What does the research show?

In a brand-new study published in Reviews in Basic and Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers wanted to understand if you can train your gut with exercise in a similar way you train other organs and parts of your body. It turns out, exercise can improve your gut health by improving the diversity and resilience of the microbes and healthy bacteria in your digestive system. By diversity, scientists are referring to the presence of a broader range of microbes and bacteria in the gut with higher numbers of beneficial microbes.

Animal studies show exercise leads to advantageous changes in the gut microbiomes of rodents. In a human study, the researchers concluded that rugby players had more diversity in their gut microbiomes compared to those who didn’t play sports.

Exercise is good for your gut

With all the proven benefits of exercise, it’s no surprise to me that exercise is also good news for gut health. Interesting research also reveals that those who are more physically active have lower rates of colon cancer, and many researchers believe these changes in the gut microbiota are one of the main reasons why, in addition to lowering inflammation.

More exercise means better gut health, and vice versa, better gut health could also enhance exercise capacity. In one animal study, for example, after the researchers depleted certain microbes in the digestive system, the animals weren’t able to exercise as well and seemed to have reduced exercise capacity.

More research is needed to further explore the link between exercise and gut health, but for now, I think it’s just another reason to stay dedicated to my workout plan.