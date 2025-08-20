What’s the average chest size of U.S. Army soldiers? This data checks those pecs

While building bulging biceps, toned triceps, and a sculpted six-pack are popular gym goals, a more chiseled chest also makes the list for many. Powering through your bench presses and staying on top of your protein intake definitely makes a difference over time for those looking to grow those pecs.

Recently, I came across data on the average chest size of trained men from a sizable military survey, so if you’re curious, let’s check those pecs.

The average chest size of trained men: Military data

Data from the 2012 Anthropometric Survey of the United States Army (ANSUR II Study) involved over 4,000 males in the military.

The average male chest circumference is:

105.87 cm (41.68 inches)

Recommended Videos

Military guys tend to have more muscle mass than the general population. While they aren’t always experienced bodybuilders or powerlifters, they do have to maintain a certain level of muscle strength and fitness to continue active duty. It’s important to keep in mind that chest circumference includes muscle and fat and involves more than just the size of the pectoral muscles. Other factors also play a role, such as your posture, the structure of your rib cage, and your overall body fat composition and distribution.

Top tips to pump those pecs

Here are some top tips to pump those pecs and grow your chest: