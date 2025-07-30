 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Comparing blood flow restriction training and heavy lifting — New study

Can you really lift lighter weights and still get results with this training technique?

By
Man in gym doing overhead press or military press with barbell
Arsenii / Adobe Stock

With all the different types of training and weightlifting techniques out there, it can be challenging to navigate and figure out what really works best for you. Sometimes the simple, old-fashioned three sets of 10 will do the trick, and other times you might feel like spicing things up and trying something new to optimize your gains. 

For some time, researchers have been exploring ways to stress the muscles in the same way without lifting even heavier weights. Is there really a method that can help lower the strain on your muscles while still allowing you to achieve serious gains? Let’s check out this interesting research.

The study

man holding dumbbell bicep curl
Foadshariyati / Pexels

In a study published in the journal Sports, researchers wanted to understand whether blood flow restriction training could do just that. The study involved two different types of resistance training methods: a higher-load training where participants lifted heavier weights, and low-load training where participants lifted lighter weights, along with the blood flow restriction technique (BFR). Can using the BFR method along with lighter weights be just as effective as using higher weights without BFR?

What is BFR?

Man lifting weights dumbbell row exercise arms gym
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

The blood flow restriction training technique involves placing a cuff around the working limb while you’re exercising to help restrict the blood flow.

BFR with lighter weights VS. heavy weights

Man doing bicep curl in gym - one arm unilateral with a dumbbell
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

In this small study, the 14 participants had previous experience with weightlifting and completed the two different programs. Each workout involved eight upper and lower body movements with three sets for each exercise. For the high-load training, participants lifted weights at around 70% of their one-rep max. For the low-load training with BFR, participants lifted weights at around 30% of the one-rep max while wearing the blood flow restriction cuffs.

Recommended Videos

Using the 0-10 RPE effort scale, the study authors were able to measure how difficult the sessions felt to the participants. They also checked lactate levels in the blood to assess the metabolic stress of the body.

The results

shirtless man lifting weights dumbbells
Herolind08 / Pixabay

Here are the results:

  • Participants perceived the high-load sessions to be more challenging, as indicated by a higher score on the RPE (rate of perceived exertion) scale.
  • The low-load sessions, along with the blood flow restriction cuffs, yielded higher levels of blood lactate, indicating a higher level of metabolic stress on the body compared to the heavy weightlifting.
  • Both training styles were demanding on the body, but the higher load resulted in more muscle tension, while the BFR technique was more metabolically demanding.

Concluding thoughts

man holding barbell weight leaning down close up
Victor Freitas / Pexels

While this is a small study, it’s interesting nonetheless and shows promise for the BFR technique with lower weights, especially for those who aren’t able to lift heavier weights. The researchers pointed out how the BFR technique with lighter weights could be beneficial for those with joint issues, those recovering from an injury, and those looking to change up their resistance training plans. Powering through a higher number of reps can still help build muscle over time.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

While it’s interesting considering the documented metabolic stress on the body, it’s worth keeping in mind that lifting heavier weights still results in more muscular tension. Lifting those heavier weights at around 70% or more of your one-rep max is the proven-effective way to go when you really want to optimize muscle strength.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How many minutes of strength training boosts fitness & mental health? New study
What can five minutes of daily bodyweight exercises do for your fitness and mental health? What about ten minutes?
Calisthenics pushup to shoulder tap

Researchers have found numerous benefits to staying dedicated to your strength training routine, including promoting weight loss and developing stronger bones. Studies have revealed that strength training can also sharpen your thinking and learning skills, as well as enhance your overall quality of life. You can do strength training at home or in the gym using your own body weight with moves like pull-ups, planks, lunges, and squats.

With our busy schedules, finding the time to exercise is one of the biggest challenges for many of us. Do we really need to spend an hour in the gym to see results and improve our fitness, mental health, and more? What does the research show?

Read more
Americans are still sticking to their fitness goals, says new summer study
This fitness survey's surprising results
man sitting on bench outside checking fitness tracker Apple Watch

Are you the only one still on track with your New Year's resolution? According to a new nationwide survey by Planet Fitness, 70% of Americans who set a fitness-related resolution are still on track with their goals. Whether they've been going strong since January 1st or regrouping after a few hiccups, the resolution drop-off is much lower than most people expect. The new online survey, conducted by Wired Research, interviewed 1,000 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over.

Whether they’re going strong, regrouping after a few hiccups, or adjusting their approach while staying active, the resolution drop-off is much lower than some may expect. In fact, only 2% of people say they’ve given up completely. The study also discovered that Gen Z and Millennials are extremely resolution-committed, with over 80% saying they keep the momentum going. The study also asked Americans about their willingness to exercise in summer heat, of which 76% responded they would rather put themselves through an uncomfortable situation (think time share presentation or awkward family dinner) than to exercise outside in 100+ degree weather.

Read more
Is working out at the same time everyday better for your heart health? New study
Is consistency key when it comes to getting the most benefits for your heart?
Two people doing squat exercises

Some people like to stick to a rigid schedule and work out at the same time every day or at the same time every week. Penciling workout sessions into our busy calendars can help many of us stay more consistent and get closer to achieving our fitness goals.

I tend to do a mix of scheduled workouts and spontaneous sessions, like a jog around my neighborhood and a little strength training at home. While I don’t currently have a gym membership, I do use my at-home gym machine, dumbbells, and a yoga mat, along with going jogging and doing bodyweight exercises like lunges and squats.

Read more