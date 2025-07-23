 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How cold therapy transformed this CEO’s recovery and daily routine

From boosting your mood and immune system to soothing sore muscles, these are the evidence-based benefits of dipping into the iciness.

By
Mark Palchak CEO of SILIENT cold water therapy system
Mark Palchak / Mark Palchak / SILIENT

While many of us often prefer a hot bath or a warm shower to an icy dip, we can’t deny the growing research on the benefits of cold therapy. If you’re an athlete or a fitness enthusiast and you want to help relieve muscle soreness and enhance athletic performance, studies show cold water could do the trick. The cold plunge might also prompt the release of dopamine, noradrenaline, and mood-boosting, pain-relieving beta-endorphins. 

Boosting your mood and immune system

Man in shower SILIENT
SILIENT / SILIENT

While some of us might not feel like dipping into the iciness or stepping into that cold shower sometimes, researchers found that just one instance of cold-water immersion can increase dopamine levels by 250%. Dopamine is known as the “feel-good hormone” — a neurotransmitter in your brain that helps regulate pleasure and plays a role in your brain’s reward system. The cold plunge could perk up your mood.

Recommended Videos

Researchers have also discovered that cold-water immersion can boost the immune system, and ice bathing can be a potent tool for reducing pain and cardiovascular risks. With the mounting research on the benefits and the growing popularity of this practice, I caught up with the CEO of SILIENT, Mark Palchak, who has years of experience with cold therapy, and asked him to share the benefits, top tips, and more. 

The SILIENT system

SILIENT
SILIENT / SILIENT

After experiencing the benefits himself as he recovered from an injury, Mark Palchak noticed that cold therapy options were either high-maintenance or a hassle and the cold water in our homes isn’t cold enough. Since we already have bathtubs and showers in our homes, why not figure out how to use them for cold therapy? Enter the SILIENT system that sits in your home utility room out of sight and delivers on-demand chilled water to your showers and faucets anytime you want to take the cold plunge. You can control the system using your phone with just the tap of a button.

Interview with Mark Palchak

bathroom bathtub designer
Jared Rice / Unsplash

The Manual: When did you first become interested in cold therapy?

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Mark Palchak: Playing Rugby in college left me with deep bruises after our weekly games.  Cold therapy was the difference between walking and hobbling for the first few days after the game.  

TM: Research reveals benefits for the cardiovascular system, mental health, and more. What do you feel are the biggest benefits of cold water immersion?

MP: Immune system improvements are a proven benefit that seems to get less press despite the massive impact it can have on people’s lives.  Everyone knows the loss of productivity from the common cold or flu, and getting those weeks back at work or in training can make a big difference in results.  

Antonio Araujo / Unsplash

TM: The SILIENT system is innovative and provides tap water cold enough for a quick shower or bath at home so people can experience the benefits of cold water therapy. What made you get started with SILIENT?

MP: Carrying my newborn children around in my late 30s inflamed an old knee injury, and cold water therapy was really the only method that completely cleared up the pain. The side effects were amazing, and the morning ritual supercharged my mental state for the day. After doing some research, I realized the mental change I experienced lined up with both contemporary research and this ancient practice. 

I was hooked and became passionate about getting this amazing experience out to as many people as possible. When I reviewed the options for cold therapy on the market, I realized they were all similar, and we could design a cleaner, more convenient way to integrate cold therapy into your daily life.    

SILIENT cold water system
SILIENT / SILIENT

TM: One of the biggest advantages of the SILIENT system seems to be avoiding filling your tub with ice and having these cold temperatures on demand at home. What do you feel are the biggest advantages of the SILIENT system?

MP: The primary advantage of all SILIENT systems is clean, low-maintenance cold therapy.  There’s no reused, sweaty bathwater and no weekly filter and water changes. The SILIENT home system can chill water in the shower and bathtub in your home bathroom with a unit operating from your utility room. Additionally, the system can convert an outdoor pool shower or home gym shower to a chilled shower. 

The SILIENT commercial system can provide clean, no monthly maintenance cold showers in your health and wellness center. The current systems that force customers to reuse sweaty bathwater are not the way of the future.  

SILIENT control phone cold water
SILIENT / SILIENT

TM: SILIENT helps provide water temperatures as low as 39°F. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 39°F is a more advanced temperature, better suited for individuals with more experience with cold water immersion. Does the SILIENT system allow you to adjust the cold temperature, and what temperature range would you recommend for beginners?

MP: 39F is absolutely for advanced users only. The SILIENT system allows you to adjust the temperature of the chilled water that’s stored for on-demand use in the SILIENT cold tanks.  

Stylish bathroom
Lotus Design n Print / Unsplash

TM: Do you recommend a cold shower or bath after a workout? When is the best time to do cold therapy?

MP: The reality is either one will work for cold therapy. The shower can be a more mentally difficult experience because there’s constant chilled water running over your skin, whereas, during a bath, a thermal layer can be formed around the skin, insulating your body from the full impact of the cold. This can really activate the norepinephrine and dopamine early in the day.

The best time for muscle recovery is immediately after a workout, and the two best times for accelerating your mental game are early in the morning and early afternoon when you need a boost to get through the post-lunch malaise.  

Relaxed young African-American man takes shower standing under hot water jets in contemporary unit in bathroom close side view
ShishkinStudio / Shutterstock

TM: What are your top tips for beginners getting started with cold therapy?

MP: We suggest beginners take one of two options: either start all the way up at 60°F and reduce the temp by three or four degrees per week or start with a much lower temperature for just 10 seconds and increase by 10 seconds every week. Either way, it will help you acclimate to the experience and increase the probability you stick with it over time.   

man in bathtub
Antonio Araujo / Unsplash

TM: Could you share how you use cold water therapy these days? For example, how many times a week, and what’s your preferred method?

MP: I take a cold bath immediately after a workout, right before I start my workday. I go deep on my toughest work tasks first, which all feel like a hot knife through butter after the cold water. In the early evening, I typically do contrast therapy, moving between my hot sauna and cold shower at least twice, which completely relaxes me, adding pixie dust to my sleep.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Here’s why fitness festivals are booming and building a sense of community
Fitness festivals bring the atmosphere of a music festival to a community workout event.
people working out outside outdoor exercise class

Music festivals have been popular for many years as a place for melodies, meetings, and more. As a musician myself, in my experience, most music festivals have a welcoming and uplifting atmosphere where people listen, sing, dance, and celebrate a shared love for music. Music is a universal language. In the lyrics and words of Bob Marley, music is a language we all understand. Recently, we’ve seen the increasing popularity of the fitness festival, which puts a different spin on a classic event. 

What are fitness festivals?

Read more
How many minutes of strength training boosts fitness & mental health? New study
What can five minutes of daily bodyweight exercises do for your fitness and mental health? What about ten minutes?
Calisthenics pushup to shoulder tap

Researchers have found numerous benefits to staying dedicated to your strength training routine, including promoting weight loss and developing stronger bones. Studies have revealed that strength training can also sharpen your thinking and learning skills, as well as enhance your overall quality of life. You can do strength training at home or in the gym using your own body weight with moves like pull-ups, planks, lunges, and squats.

With our busy schedules, finding the time to exercise is one of the biggest challenges for many of us. Do we really need to spend an hour in the gym to see results and improve our fitness, mental health, and more? What does the research show?

Read more
What’s the average size of male biceps? Here are the muscle metrics
This interesting data reveals the average measurements for male biceps.
strong man flexing arms biceps

Some want to grow bigger biceps for the aesthetics and to sculpt a more muscular physique, and others just want to boost strength and fitness. When we think about a strong male upper body or a powerlifter, we envision those bulging biceps under boulder shoulders and next to defined pecs. Interestingly, the size of the bicep muscles could be an indicator of long-term health, and working those biceps is typically included in most resistance training and strength training programs.

Staying dedicated to your arm workouts, upper body days, and bicep exercises pays off in the long run, and research reveals that resistance training does build muscle. Of course, not everyone has arms like Arnold Schwarzenegger's or those of leading bodybuilders in their prime, but when I heard about the data on the average bicep size, I was certainly interested. Let’s check it out.

Read more